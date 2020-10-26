Real Estate Market Analysis, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, and Growth Forecast To 2026

The global real estate market size was valued at $6,872.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $8,662.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026.Real estate refers to a property which consists ofland and buildings. It includes apartment, multi-family house,building or complex, multi-unit housing complex, vacant land, farms, ranches, commercial & industrial infrastructure, and others.

Rise in demand for industrial and commercial infrastructure developments majorly drives the market growth. In addition, growth in public-private partnerships in different countries such as India and China would continue to fuel the growth of the real estate industry.Similarly, growth in the demand for residential development largely propel the market growth. However, slow economic activity after Brexit directly affects the market growth.Furthermore, increase in government investment in infrastructure developmentis expected to further boost the growth of the real estate market.

The global real estate market is segmented on the basis of property, business, and region. By property, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and land. By business, it is divided into sales and rental. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are: American Tower, AvalonBay Communities, Ayala Land Inc., Gecina, Link REIT, Prologis, Segro, Simon Property Group, Sinar Mas Land, and Welltower.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Real Estate market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Real Estate market segments and regions.

The research on the Real Estate market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Real Estate market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Real Estate market.

Real Estate Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

