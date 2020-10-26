Aircraft Lighting Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

appearance of both interior and exterior of the aircraft and correspondingly increases the conspicuity of the aircraft. In addition, exterior lighting system deployed in aircraft helps the pilot to get improved visibility of the surrounding, whereas interior lightings help to illuminate the interior of the aircraft, thus offering a greater visibility to the passengers onboard. Lighting comprises signaling devices as well as other display devices, thus helping the passengers in an efficient way to display various safety and security features in an aircraft. The aircraft lighting market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of advanced lightings to be installed in aircraft.

The growth of the global aircraft lighting market is driven by volumetric surge in the aviation sector and the introduction of new aircraft, which are equipped with latest technologies. Moreover, increase in the requirement for advanced aircraft globally has led to the development and production of better and efficient lighting system.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

Aeroleds, Astronics Corporation, Beadlight Limited, Bruce Aerospace, Cobham PLC, Heads Up Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Madelec Aero, Safran, and Whelen Aerospace Technologies.

Aircraft Lighting Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

