Peer to Peer Lending Market 2020: Ravishing Growth with Major Industry Factors and Key Players

The global virtual power plant market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Virtual power plant, an aggregated decentralized power plant, consisting of decentralized power systems with the purpose to integrate different distributed energy sources such as solar PV cells, wind turbines, and hydroelectric plants. Additionally, virtual power plant offers efficient power generation even at peak load periods with a scope to trade or sell power in trading market. Virtual power plant is medium scale power generating unit integrating different renewable energy sources for solar, wind and other flexible power consumers and storage systems. A virtual power plant consists of different mixed assets that are connected via central control system processing wide range of information, such as current prices at the power exchange, price and weather forecasts, and grid information of the system operators.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are: ABB Ltd., AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, Enel X Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Limejump Ltd., and others.

