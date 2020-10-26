Lease Management Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future Accruent, AMTdirect, IBM Corporation, MRI Software, Nakisa

Lease management software permits the professionals to have better access, log, authorize, and manage the lease agreements. Thereby, the rising adoption of such software which fuels the growth of the lease management market. However, budget constraints for the implementation of advanced technological solutions may hamper the growth of the lease management market. Furthermore, the growing use of emerging technologies, such as AI, IoT, and mobility, for real-time data analysis provides lucrative opportunities for the market player of the lease management market.

Leading Lease Management Market Players:

Accruent, LLC, AMTdirect, IBM Corporation, MRI Software LLC, Nakisa, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP, Tango Management Consulting, Inc., Trimble Inc., Visual Lease, LLC

Lease management software enables users to effectively manage all information related to rented premises. Increasing demand for the SaaS model for effective management of lease coupled with the growing demand for lease management software by various end-user to increase efficiency, save time, reduces mistakes, and making more facets of the lease accessible. Thus, rising demand for lease management software which propels the growth of the lease management market during the forecast period.

The “Global Lease Management Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the lease management industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview lease management market with detailed market segmentation as component, deployment type, enterprise size, end-user, industry vertical, and geography. The global lease management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading lease management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the lease management market.

The global lease management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, end-user, industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as housing, corporate, property managers. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as retail and e-commerce, government, BFSI, real estate, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, education, others.

