Location Based Advertising Market Growth Rate, Revenue, Manufacturers, Customer Needs and Forecast to 2027 Foursquare, Gimbal, Google, GroundTruth, IBM Corporation, LEAP

The rapidly increasing digitalization across industry verticals, increasing utilization of consumer data by marketers, and growing penetration of internet & GPS enabled mobile devices are some of the major factors driving the growth of location-based advertising market. Moreover, the cumulative use of social media by consumers and the swing of marketers from traditional banner advertising to digital platforms have is anticipated to fuel the LBA across industries.

Leading Location Based Advertising Market Players:

Foursquare, Gimbal, Google Inc., GroundTruth, IBM Corporation, LEAP, LocationGuru Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Near Pte Ltd., Targetoo, Telenity

Location-based advertising is a kind of advertising that assimilates mobile advertising with location-based services. Regulatory measures to guarantee consumer safety, the proliferation of new data sources, and developing a methodology for marketing purposes is predicted to promote location-based advertising market growth over the forecast period.

The “Global Location Based Advertising Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the location based advertising market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of location-based advertising market with detailed market segmentation by type, content, application. The global location based advertising market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading location based advertising market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the location based advertising market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global location based advertising market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The location based advertising market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

