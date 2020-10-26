Cloud Gaming Market In-Depth Analysis & Forecast 2019-2029

Cloud Gaming Market: Outlook

Technological revolutions are shining brightly across the horizon of various sectors lately. The gaming sector is no stranger to this revolution. Technologies like cloud gaming have completely changed the scenario of the gaming industry completely.

The global cloud gaming market may record good growth during the assessment period of 2019-2029 due to the ongoing advancements and penetration of novel upgrades across various gaming platforms. The generation Z and millennial category is bringing great growth opportunities due to the surge in popularity. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in the popularity of cloud gaming services due to the stay-at-home orders.

Cloud Gaming Market: Industry Analysis

The highly-fragmented cloud gaming market has diverse players. A major chunk of players tries to develop novel games that are in sync with the preferences of the end-user. The players also upgrade their servers consistently to offer a smooth experience to the end-user.

The cloud gaming market may experience a shift in the growth on the grounds of the entry of well-established organizations. Some of the recent instances are Microsoft and Google. Microsoft will launch its cloud gaming feature known as ‘xCloud’ is to be launched on September 15 on Android. Google also has its cloud gaming platform known as Stadia. Deutsche Telekom has also launched its cloud gaming platform known as Magenta Gaming. Such developments may add extra stars of growth to the cloud gaming market.

Attractive advertising strategies also help in attracting subscribers to a great extent. Some key participants in the cloud gaming market are International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Apple Inc., and Alphabet Inc.

Cloud Gaming Market: Mergers and Acquisitions

Activities like mergers and acquisitions are playing a vital role in bringing immense growth prospects for the cloud gaming market. Some of the recent mergers and acquisitions that took place in the cloud gaming market are as follows:

Facebook acquired PlayGiga, a Madrid-based cloud gaming startup for about $78 mn

Samsung and Microsoft deepened their partnership to enable smoother integration of Microsoft’s xCloud gaming features across Samsung products

Scopely recently acquired Disney’s FoxNext Games

Cloud Gaming Market: Emerging Startups

The role of startups has been great in bringing extensive growth opportunities for the cloud gaming market. Many startups with the help of investors are finding their way in the cloud gaming market and are giving tough competition to the already established players. Here are some major startups that are bringing growth prospects for the cloud gaming market.

Blacknut: It is based on subscriptions and offers multiple games to the subscriber without paying separately for each game.

Polystream: It is a 3D games streaming platform and is based in the UK. No dedicated cloud infrastructure or download is required and games can be accessed from anywhere using any server.

Vortex: This cloud gaming service provider allows gamers to play diverse genre-based games on their browser through the application without installing the games. The app is available on Google Play Store and the games can be played on an Xbox, PC, or smartphone.

Cloud Gaming Market: Regional Dimensions

Among the regions covered, Asia Pacific may gain good growth for the cloud gaming market due to the growing popularity across densely populated countries like China and India. In India, a majority of the population is under the age of 25 and hence, this aspect may bring tremendous growth opportunities. China is also not behind with a plethora of cloud gaming services on demand. Alibaba cloud gaming is a classic instance.

