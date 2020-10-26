Backup and Recovery Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players – Veritas, Veeam, Oracle, NetApp, Microsoft, IBM

Backup and Recovery report is most relevant, exclusive, fair and creditable international market research report which converts complex market insights into simpler version. With this Backup and Recovery report you can focus on the data and realities of ICT industry which helps to keep you on the right path. Backup and Recovery market report is mainly segmented based on type, application, and region. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. This Backup and Recovery market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame.

The backup and recovery market players continue to experience rise in demand for their products and services. This is majorly due to the demand for securing data from cyber attackers. Over the years, the demand for backup and recovery products and services were high among the large enterprises; however, in the recent years, numerous SMEs are also investing substantial amount on the same, which is catalyzing the backup and recovery market.

The growing number of industry verticals opting for backup and recovery market products is showcasing increased demand for the same, which is driving the backup and recovery market. The increasing instances of data breach and data loss, the enterprise irrespective of size, are capitalizing on backup and recovery solutions. This is driving the backup and recovery market. Increase in awareness related to the benefits of these solutions among the SMEs in the developing countries would offer ample opportunities for backup and recovery market players to grow their businesses in the developing countries over the years.

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

1. CA Technologies

2. Commvault

3. Dell

4. HP

5. IBM

6. Microsoft

7. NetApp

8. Oracle

9. Veeam

10. Veritas

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global backup and recovery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The backup and recovery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

