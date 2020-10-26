Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially at a CAGR of ~32.8% with Top Players ChargePoint, Inc, ABB, BP p.l.c., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Webasto Charging Systems

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market accounted for over US$ 10.0 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~32.8% from 2019 to 2030.

Major Players Include:

Some of the prominent players in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market include ChargePoint, Inc, ABB, BP p.l.c., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Webasto Charging Systems Inc., Siemens, and EVgo Services LLC, among others.

Growing Demand:

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe demands electric vehicle charging infrastructure. As a result, various companies and several regional governments have been investing heavily in the construction of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. For instance, in January 2020, state-owned Energy Efficiency Services and New Delhi-based Bharat Heavy Electricals have decided to construct public electric vehicle charging stations across India. Also, the Indian Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has permitted to build approximately 2,636 electric vehicle charging stations in 62 cities.

Segmentation Based On:

By Charging Level: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3

Connector: CCS and CHAdeMO

Application: Private and Public

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by Europe and North America. The growth of this region can be attributed to government initiatives to promote clean energy and a huge customer base. Moreover, the growing demand for electric vehicles in this region is further supplementing the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Classification

3. Geographic Scope

4. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030

5. Currency Used

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

1. Bottom Up Approach

2. Top Down Approach

5. Data Validation and Triangulation

1. Market Forecast Model

2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study

