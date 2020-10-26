Business Travel Market to Observe Strong Development by 2020 to 2026 | Impact of COVID-19 with Top Players Airbnb Inc., American Express Travel, Expedia Inc., BCD Travel

The global business travel market generated revenue of $1,266 billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach $1,657 billion by 2023.

Business travel is a division of regular tourism in which people travel for a business-oriented purpose. It includes transportation, accommodation, business work, entertainment, and other activities. Global travel & tourism industry is one of the largest industries with global economic contribution of more than $7000 billion.

The business travel segment shows the highest growth rate in this industry, as employees working in multinational organizations are often required to travel across various countries for business purposes. In business tourism, destinations are commercial places, which are well-developed and suited for trade work.

Top Players Business Travel Market:

Airbnb Inc., American Express Travel, Expedia Inc., BCD Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Flight Centre Travel Group, Hogg Robinson Group, The Priceline Group, Fareportal, Inc. (travelong inc.), and Wexas Travel.

Industry Insights:

The industrial research report on ‘Business Travel Market’ offers in depth analysis on the crucial factors like market share, size, growth factors, drivers, and challenges. The report delivers actionable insights on these factors to help the business players, manufacturers, and marketing executives to plan operational strategies for the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Market Industry Reports also studies the market from 360 degree perspective to offer other impactful factors, such as restraints, ongoing trends, market strengths and weaknesses, and the external factors like government regulations.

In addition to these factors, the report also delivers details on the impact of the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 on the market. Experts have studied different segments of the industry to offer the crucial impacting domains like production, supply and delivery, technological improvements, change in consumer demand, pricing factors, and others. This also includes the influence on the overall healthcare industry, on the global scale. Thorough analysis on the COVID affected market is also well-explained by the researchers that highlights key opportunities and threats for the business owners and producers after the end of pandemic.

Major Types of Business Travel covered are:

Transportation

Food & lodging

Recreation activity

Major Applications of Business Travel covered are:

Government

Corporate

Market Segmentation:

The report is further divided into key categories including product type, applications, end users, and geography. These categories are further divided into sub-segments to offer clearer picture of the market to the readers. Every segment is well-studied and examined by the researchers to offer impactful information to the buyers, manufacturers, and the industry vendors, which will assist them in understanding the consumers’ demand more accurately, planning key policies for future, and growth strategies for near future.

Region-wise Analysis:

Experts have divided the Business Travel Market in key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Geographic information also includes factors like demographic details, list of industry players in the regions, highly demanded products, key application segments, and details on consumers buying behavior. Demographic information like income, gender, age, and family is offered that will help the manufacturers to plan their production accordingly without compromising on wastage and considering optimal use of resources.

This Business Travel market report holds answers to some important questions like:

1. What is the size of occupied by the prominent leaders for the forecast period, 2020 – 2025? What will be the share and the growth rate of the Business Travel market during the forecast period?

2. What are the future prospects for the Business Travel industry in the coming years?

Which trends are likely to contribute to the development rate of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025?

3. What are the future prospects of the Business Travel industry for the forecast period, 2020 to 2025?

4. Which countries are expected to grow at the fastest rate?

5. Which factors have attributed to an increased sale worldwide?

6. What is the present status of competitive development?

Table of Content

Global Business Travel Market Research Report

Section 1: Global Business Travel Industry Overview

Section 2: Global Economic Impact on Business Travel Industry

Section 3: Global Market Competition by Industry Producers

Section 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions

Section 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically

Section 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type

Section 7: Global Market Analysis, on the basis of Application

Section 8: Manufacturing Pricing Analysis

Section 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Section 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Section 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Section 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Section 13: Global Business Travel Market Forecast

