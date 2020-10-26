Tardive Dyskinesia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Tardive Dyskinesia Epidemiology

According to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is an involuntary neurological movement disorder caused by the use of dopamine receptor blocking drugs that are prescribed to treat certain psychiatric or gastrointestinal conditions. Long-term use of these drugs may produce biochemical abnormalities in the area of the brain known as the striatum. The reasons that some people who take these drugs may get tardive dyskinesia, and some people do not, is unknown. Tardive dystonia is a more severe form of tardive dyskinesia in which slower twisting movements of the neck and trunk muscles are prominent.

TD is characterized by involuntary and abnormal movements of the jaw, lips and tongue. Typical symptoms include facial grimacing, sticking out the tongue, sucking or fish-like movements of the mouth. In some cases, patients also have irregular movement of the trunk and limbs. These movements are typically choreiform or choreoathetoid in type; although, athetosis of the extremities and axial and limb dystonia are often listed as part of the syndrome, as are gait and trunk posture abnormalities, such as rocking or rotary pelvic movements.

A number of challenges with TD remain, including the ability to quantify the risk of TD caused by pharmacologic management, the difficulty of diagnosing TD even with The Dyskinesia Identification System Condensed User Scale (DISCUS) and other approaches, the exposure of older patients to both typical and atypical APDs, and the dyskinesia caused by other neurologic disorders. Additionally, the unclear pathophysiology of TD continues to be a problem for the successful treatment and management of the condition.

As per a study conducted by Cornett et al. (2017) titled “Medication-Induced Tardive Dyskinesia: A Review and Update”, the occurrence of TD is estimated to be 2–5% annually, and the condition occurs in 15–30% of those who receive long-term treatment with antipsychotic drugs [APDs]. In fact, TD occurs in 20–50% of patients taking APDs. However, TD is also associated with a wide variety of other medications.

According to the Mental Health America (MIIA), TD is estimated to affect at least 500,000 people in the US. Those who have been treated for schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, and/or bipolar disorder are particularly at risk. The older a person is, the more likely they are to develop persistent and irreversible tardive dyskinesia.

According to a 2020 study titled “Tardive Dyskinesia” by Vasan et al., the average prevalence of tardive dyskinesia is estimated to be at least 20% of all patients who were treated with first-generation neuroleptics. However, other medications that are responsible for tardive dyskinesia have been less studied, and published data indicate a prevalence ranging from 1% to 10%. Women are at higher risk of developing tardive dyskinesia than men especially in middle-aged to senior patients. Elderly patients are more likely to develop tardive dyskinesia due to age-related changes in the brain and body.

The prevalence (number of patients with diagnosed TD) in 2016 was estimated to be 573,000 patients (90% CI: 471,000–674,000, 234 per 100,000 US adults); this translates to 9% of the general antipsychotic user population. It is estimated that patients with severe TD consisted of approximately 32% of the prevalence pool in 2016 was stated in study titled “Estimation of Epidemiology of Tardive Dyskinesia in the United States” conducted by Dhir et al. (2017).

A meta-analysis published by Chernick et al. (2020) titled as “Tardive Dyskinesia with Second-generation Antipsychotics”, in which the meta-analysis determined the prevalence of tardive dyskinesia associated with antipsychotic use across 41 studies, including 11,493 patients. Prevalence of TD was markedly lower in those patients who had never been administered a FGA, when compared with those who had previously been treated with a first-generation antipsychotics (7.2% vs. 23.4%, respectively). The severity of TD was not comparable across the studies, owing to heterogenous formats of reporting. The rates of TD, which varied across regions of the world, were 31.3% in the US, 22.3% in Europe, 17.3% in Asia, and 31.8% in Australia, Africa, and the Middle East.

As per the article published by Robert et al. (2019) titled “Tardive Dyskinesia Facts and Figures,” TD affects an estimated 500,000 persons in the United States. About 60% to 70% of cases are mild, and about 3% are extremely severe. The prevalence rate is 20% to 30%. The annual incidence in patients older than 45 years is 15% to 30% after 1 year of treatment; the prevalence rate is about 50% to 60%.

Treatment of TD is highly individualized. Since, TD is caused by dopamine blockage, initial treatment includes gradual removal of the dopamine blocking agents. Many times, these agents cannot be removed, as these agents are used for a variety of illnesses (such as gastrointestinal and psychiatric). The doctor may switch the patient to a different antipsychotic that may lessen TD. Many available treatments for TD offer some benefit to patients, but response to treatment depends on the patient. Ingrezza (valbenazine) and Austedo (deutetrabenazine) are two FDA approved drugs used for treatment of TD. Tetrabenazine is often useful for symptomatic treatment of TD and is currently available for use in the US. However, it carries the risk of causing or aggravating depression. Other experimental drugs are being tested to reduce or eliminate the symptoms of tardive dyskinesia.

