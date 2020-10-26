Recurrent Pericarditis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Recurrent Pericarditis Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s ‘Recurrent Pericarditis – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Recurrent Pericarditis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Acute Pericarditis is inflammation of the pericardium (the flexible two-layered sac that envelops the heart) that begins suddenly, is often painful, and causes fluid and blood components such as fibrin, red blood cells, and white blood cells to enter the pericardial space. Recurrent pericarditis is manifested by recurrence of the symptoms of acute pericarditis; however, the predominant feature of recurrent pericarditis is usually chest pain, and other clinical manifestations of acute pericarditis may not be present. The term, “recurrent pericarditis”, refers to a syndrome in which acute pericarditis recurs after the agent inciting the original acute attack has disappeared or has ceased to be active. The Pericarditis patients are more likely to be male as compared to female.

Recurrent Pericarditis Epidemiology

According to 2015 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of pericardial diseases: The Task Force for the Diagnosis and Management of Pericardial Diseases of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Endorsed by: The European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS); recurrence rate after an initial episode of pericarditis ranges from 15 to 30%, and may increase to 50% after a first recurrence in patients not treated with colchicine, particularly if treated with corticosteroids.

There is an acute shortage of published large scale nation-wide cross-sectional epidemiological studies for China. Although, two sources worth quoting are the studies conducted by Lin Y. et al., (2012) and Li Y., Wang J. et al, (2019). The first study analyzed clinical details of 51 constrictive pericarditis patients. Of the patients, 33 (65%) had tuberculous constrictive pericarditis, 13 (25%) had idiopathic pericarditis, 3 (6%) had previous cardiac surgery, and 1 (2%) had connective tissue disease. The second study focused on Randomized controlled trials that have investigated the use of colchicine and conventional therapy for reducing the recurrence of pericarditis in patients with acute pericarditis or post-pericardiotomy syndrome.

As per the American Academy of Family Physicians, Acute pericarditis, inflammation of the pericardium, is found in approximately 5% of patients admitted to the emergency department for chest pain unrelated to acute myocardial infarction. It occurs most often in men 20 to 50 years of age.

According to a study conducted by Kumar N et al., an estimated 135,710 hospitalizations for acute pericarditis among patient’s ≥16 years during the study period and the incidence of acute pericarditis hospitalizations were significantly higher for men than for women.

The study conducted by Massimo Lombardi suggested that pericarditis accounts for 0.2% of all hospital cardiovascular admissions and is diagnosed in approximately 5% of patients with non-ischemic chest pain in emergency departments.

According to DelveInsight, the United States accounted for the maximum number of incident cases in 2017 followed by Japan. On the other hand, among the EU5 countries, Germany had had the maximum incident population with 5,578 cases followed by France in 2017.

Recurrent Pericarditis Market

The treatment of patients with Pericarditis can be successfully done in the outpatient setting. Clinical presentation, presumed etiology, medical history, and response to previous treatments help determine management options. Patients at higher risk should be treated in the hospital. At present, the therapeutic market size of Recurrent Pericarditis in the United States is mainly accounted by the use of Aspirin and NSAIDs (generally ibuprofen and indomethacin) which are primarily used as first-choice drugs, Corticosteroids such as prednisone, Colchicine along with Azathioprine and immunosuppressive therapies. Majority of these treatment options are used off-label and are also associated with numerous side effects upon prolonged usage at high doses (corticosteroids).

