COVID-19 Has a Powerful Impact on Connected Logistics Market :Key Players,SWOT Analysis,Dynamics, Drivers,Key Indicators and Forecast to 2025

The global Connected Logistics market was valued at $16,774 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $27,722 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2017 to 2023.

Connected logistics comprises of 4 major components: communication systems, supply chain monitoring systems, vehicle parking, and IT security. Combination of these four essential components has refurbished the logistics services. Besides allowing the exact monitoring of assets location, connected logistics offers more benefits. They include accessing the accurate information of the current humidity or temperature of the container, information if the pallet has been damaged or dropped during the delivery or not, and track on the speed of delivery. A well-established connected logistics offers advantages from superior automation, gaining advantage from combination of cloud connectivity, mobile,big data, and internet of things. Integration of these rich elements will enhance the productivity, improved business efficiency, and increase the competition in the industry. Some of the major trends are witnessed in the domain that includes the use of RFID chips for real-time tracking of the logistics. Incorporation of onmichannel shipping offers precise and easy way of shopping. It helps to meet customers’ requirements in retail market. Also the big data assures better data collection, data analysis, and demand prediction assisting in operational efficiency and is cost-efficient. Embedded integration technology also helps in better connectivity to customers. Lastly, globalization is achieved that helps in satisfying need of every user.

A Connected Logistics refers to system of interconnected devices that are designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities such as manufacturers, suppliers, transporters, end-users, and others. It can also be described as integration of connected technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others. Furthermore, the demand for Connected Logistics is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of information, which enables informed decision making and streamlined logistical business processes.

The increase in need for mobility, need to reduce cost of administrative processes, penetration of IoT & Logistics 4.0, and the increased market for connected devices supplements the market growth. Connected Logistics facilitate logistical businesses with real-time updates, interoperability, and easier access to required information. It provides interface to integrate multiple devices, which enables informed decision making. The increased market for intelligent transportation solutions is expected to drive the Connected Logistics market growth.

Key Market Segments :

By Technology

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite

By Devices

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes

Issues such as improvement in service availability, performance, and utilization through mobile devices can be addressed by asset management software to help freight and infrastructure managers. Hence, asset management software is expected to hold the maximum connected logistics market share. Solutions powered with the use of technologies like IoT and RFID help organizations address the most crucial challenge which is ensuring product delivery in a timely manner to the customer.

Few TOC Points :

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL CONNECTED LOGISTICS MARKET, BY DEVICES

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. GATEWAYS

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. RFID TAGS

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis by country

5.4. SENSOR NODES

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

Continue….

