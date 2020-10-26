Remote Patient Monitoring Industry Market Increases Demand Due to COVID-19 with Major Keyplayers Like Masimo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson

This reduces the number of emergency department visits, and duration of hospitalization. This is attributed to the large undiagnosed patient population, improving access to healthcare systems, and a high risk of developing chronic disease due to rapid urbanization. In addition, the increase in incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and COPD, are responsible for the high growth rate.

The key players profiled in this report include Aerotel Medical Systems (1988) Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtornic Plc, Masimo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson and Omron Corporation. Other players in the RPM market include A&D Company, Limited, Aipermon GmbH & Co. KG, Jawbone, Docobo Ltd., Microlife Corporation, Schiller AG, SHL Telemedicine, and Sorin Group.

The extensive role of remote monitoring systems in chronic disease management, which includes an early warning system, care integrator, progress tracker, confidence builder, and capacity builder are expected to drive the growth. Growing geriatric population and their rising demand for better lifestyle along with quality care and cost effective treatment is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Most important types of Remote Patient Monitoring products covered in this report are:

Services to Patients

Services to Healthcare Providers

Most widely used downstream fields of Remote Patient Monitoring market covered in this report are:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Long Term Care Centers

According to WHO, the leading causes of deaths in 2012 were: cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and diabetes. These are the major four non-communicable diseases (NCDs) which were responsible for 82% of the deaths worldwide. Remote health monitoring technologies focus on serious, chronic conditions, such as congestive heart failure (CHF), pulmonary fibrosis, and diabetes, as they tend to result in repeated hospitalization.

Supportive government programs and innovation are projected to bode well for market growth. For instance, the Centre for Technology and Aging based in California, is devoted towards rapid technological advancements in remote patient monitoring system which leads to maintenance of independent and healthier living. The use of these equipment in post-acute care increases the role of the patients in self-health management. This ability to augment self-management skills with the help of advanced tools is expected to be high impact rendering growth driver.

Few Toc Points :

2 Industry Chain Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Remote Patient Monitoring Analysis

2.2 Major Players of Remote Patient Monitoring

2.2.1 Major Players Manufacturing Base and Market Share of Remote Patient Monitoring in 2019

2.2.2 Major Players Product Types in 2019

2.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.3.1 Production Process Analysis

2.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Remote Patient Monitoring

2.3.3 Raw Material Cost of Remote Patient Monitoring

2.3.4 Labor Cost of Remote Patient Monitoring

2.4 Market Channel Analysis of Remote Patient Monitoring

2.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Remote Patient Monitoring Analysis

3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Type

3.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Value ($) and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Value ($) and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

4 Remote Patient Monitoring Market, by Application

4.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.2 Downstream Buyers by Application

4.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

5.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Value ($) and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Production and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4 North America Remote Patient Monitoring Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.5 Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.6 China Remote Patient Monitoring Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.7 Japan Remote Patient Monitoring Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.8 Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.9 India Remote Patient Monitoring Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.10 South America Remote Patient Monitoring Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

