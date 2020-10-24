4K Video Surveillance Market Drivers, Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2025
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘4K Video Surveillance’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Axis Communications (Sweden), Sony Corporation (Japan), Kintronics (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Bosch Security Systems (United States), Dahua Technology (China), Lorex Technology Inc. (Canada), Honeywell Security (United States), Ganz Security (United States), GeoVision (Taiwan), Leopard Imaging (United States), Hikvision (China).
What is 4K Video Surveillance Market?
4K Video offers to display with minimum 8 million active pixel. Resolution of 4K Video Surveillance camera is 4,096 by 2,160. 4K ultra high definition has higher resolution than 1080P. Due to the increasing security concerns, the 4K video surveillance market will show significant growth over the forecasted years
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Application (Public Spaces, Commercial Facilities, Residential Infrastructure), End Use Industry (BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail), Component (Hardware (Cameras, Monitors and Servers), Software (Video Analytics and Video Management))
Market Influencing Trends:
Increasing Demand in Wearable Technology and Body-Worn Video Applications
Introduction to Compact 4K Video Surveillance Cameras
Growth Drivers:
Upsurging Technological Advancements in Public and Private Infrastructures
Growing Awareness about Security Concerns
Challenges that Market May Face:
Complex Installations of Video Surveillance Cameras
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global 4K Video Surveillance Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the 4K Video Surveillance market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the 4K Video Surveillance Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the 4K Video Surveillance
Chapter 4: Presenting the 4K Video Surveillance Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the 4K Video Surveillance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
Finally, 4K Video Surveillance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.
