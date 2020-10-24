4K Video Surveillance Market Drivers, Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘4K Video Surveillance’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Axis Communications (Sweden), Sony Corporation (Japan), Kintronics (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Bosch Security Systems (United States), Dahua Technology (China), Lorex Technology Inc. (Canada), Honeywell Security (United States), Ganz Security (United States), GeoVision (Taiwan), Leopard Imaging (United States), Hikvision (China).

What is 4K Video Surveillance Market?

4K Video offers to display with minimum 8 million active pixel. Resolution of 4K Video Surveillance camera is 4,096 by 2,160. 4K ultra high definition has higher resolution than 1080P. Due to the increasing security concerns, the 4K video surveillance market will show significant growth over the forecasted years

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Application (Public Spaces, Commercial Facilities, Residential Infrastructure), End Use Industry (BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail), Component (Hardware (Cameras, Monitors and Servers), Software (Video Analytics and Video Management))

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Demand in Wearable Technology and Body-Worn Video Applications

Introduction to Compact 4K Video Surveillance Cameras

Growth Drivers:

Upsurging Technological Advancements in Public and Private Infrastructures

Growing Awareness about Security Concerns

Challenges that Market May Face:

Complex Installations of Video Surveillance Cameras

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

