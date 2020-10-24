Aircraft Lightning Detection Systems Market Study for 2020 to 2027 providing information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry challenges

This Aircraft Lightning Detection Systems market research report helps in answering many business challenges more quickly and saves your lot of time. The report gives estimations about market development trends for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report acts as a window to the Aerospace industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

The aircraft lightning detection system is the most critical part of any aircraft. The average lightning strike on commercial aircraft occurs every ~1,000 hours of flight time, which makes aircraft lightning detection system more critical. The aircraft’s outer body is made of aluminum, which is a very good conductor of electricity provides uninterrupted and safe passage for current to travel from the point of impact to another point. At the moment of lightning strick, the lightning attaches itself to edges of the wing-tip or the wing and travels along the outer body of the aircraft to the nose and continues to hit the ground. Up to one million volts of current can be delivered in a single lightning strike. Lightning detection systems are used to reduce the significance of the strike, in order to avoid the lightning strikes, which can affect aircraft operations and cause service interruption.

The increasing aircraft fleet, increasing air routes, increasing passenger travel, rising research and development with respect to design, mechanism, and material of the aircraft body to make safer, lighter and efficient aircrafts, rising need to establish safer aircrafts, are few of the factors driving the growth of the aircraft lightning detection systems market over the forecast period. The aviation industry is under the scanner of regulating authorities and safety measures due to aircraft accidents in the past couple of years.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. Aselsan AS

2. BAE Systems

3. Elbit Systems Ltd.

4. L3 Technologies, Inc.

5. Raytheon Company

6. RUAG Group

7. Saab AB

8. Sarasota Avionics International

9. TOA Systems Inc.

10. United Technologies Corporation

Such regulations push aircraft manufacturers to develop safety products such as lightning detection systems. The aircraft lightning detection system is the essential safety requirements in order to protect the aircraft. However, the factors such as the high cost of manufacturing such systems and stringent regulations required for the manufacturing of aerospace components may restraint the growth of the aircraft lightning detection market over the forecast period.

The global Aircraft lightning detection systems market is segmented on the basis of equipment, aircraft type, fit, and end-user. Based on equipment, the market is segmented as Lightning Sensor, Lightning Processor, and Lightning Display. Further, based on aircraft type, the market is divided into Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing. Furthermore, on basis of fit, market is segmented as linefit and retrofit. Based on end0-user, the Aircraft lightning detection systems market is segmented as defense and commercial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Aircraft Lightning Detection Systems Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Aircraft Lightning Detection Systems Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Aircraft Lightning Detection Systems Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

