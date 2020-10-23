Software as a Service Market 2020 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Business Insights, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects and Regional Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Software as a Service Market Research Report- Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global software as a service market 2020 to touch a remarkable valuation of USD 117 billion by 2022-end. MRFR also anticipates that the market can advance at a rate of 21% between 2016 and 2022 (forecast period).

Growth Boosters and Key Challenges

Higher business efficiency owing to improved IT services provided by cloud computing along with the emergence of the pay-as-you-go model among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by leading companies can stimulate significant growth of the global SaaS market. In recent years, the SaaS market has been experiencing fierce competition between the top five vendors, who have been identified as Salesforce, Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle, and SAP. These software as a service companies control over fifty percent share in the global SaaS market.

The market expansion is also induced by the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud solutions, since more and more enterprises are now exploring a variety of cloud models that can rightfully balance flexibility, investment protection as well as functionality. Hybrid cloud helps the organizations in provisioning, using, and managing IT resources across the on-site data center as well as a compatible public cloud. Higher delivery speed of IT resources to the end-users, mounting requirement for better disaster recovery capabilities, enhanced resource utilization, and reduced IT capital expenses; are some of the appealing qualities that are boosting the demand for hybrid cloud and benefitting the software as a service market.

Furthermore, rising business outsourcing, as well as globalization, are compelling organizations to push their boundaries in order to provide services and reach a higher number of clients across the globe. Organizations are constantly on the lookout for reliable business data that can help elevate their workforce investment strategies while identifying potential issues and their causes. The increasing use of social media, as well as instant messaging, also enhances the adoption rate of SaaS among enterprises.

Key Players

The major players operating in the market of Software as a Service Market are- Salesforce (U.S.), LinkedIn (U.S.), Concur Technologies (U.S.), Workday, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), Medidata Solutions (U.S.), ServiceNow, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Zuora (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation:

The global market for Software as a Service has been segmented with regard to deployment, end-user, and industry.

The SaaS technology is deployed in Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Community Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. Public cloud is the leading deployment-based segment in the global market.

The various end users in the worldwide market include small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large enterprises, among others.

The various industries that are extensively using SaaS are Entertainment, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail, and others. BFSI leads the market since it is the most targeted industry, given the generation of massive volumes of sensitive as well as private financial data. The BFSI enterprises make massive demand for security policy management solutions in order to facilitate irreversible security.

Regional Analysis:

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are the leading markets for software as a service.

North America controls the largest share in the software as a service market, thanks to the presence of prominent companies, thriving entertainment industry, and high demand for on-demand software, among others. Furthermore, the United States (U.S.), being a technologically advanced country, is the leading market for Software as a Service in the region.

Europe is the second-largest market for SaaS, led by countries like the United Kingdom (U.K.), France, Italy, and Germany. These developed countries generate robust demand for on-demand software, given the expansive industrialization and the presence of technologically advanced infrastructure.

APAC is the fastest expanding market for software as a service, on account of the soaring demand for cloud computing among SMEs. The regional market is mostly concentrated in Singapore, with the well-established ICT infrastructure being the top growth booster.

Intended Audience

Software developers

Government Agencies

On-Demand Software providers

Cloud service providers

Cloud computing companies

Research Institutes & Universities

