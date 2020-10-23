Video Surveillance as a Service Market Research Analysis, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Size, Trends and Regional Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Video Surveillance as a Service Market Research Report- Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Overview:

Video Surveillance as a Service, aka VSaaS, is a process that involves monitoring as well as observing activities at a particular location. It also helps observe the behavior and movements of a group of people or an individual. It holds these capabilities to provide improved security and safety. A research report on the global video as a surveillance market was conducted by the team of Market Research Future (MRFR). The released report stated that the global market is expected to garner considerable growth in the coming years. More specifically, the global video as a surveillance market is projected to attain a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period of 2016 and 2022. Additionally, the market valuation is predicted to reach USD 2.7 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The report by MRFR extracted various key findings about the future growth potential of the global market. Some of the major driving factors of the Video Surveillance as a Service Market are the increasing adoption of high-end cameras, emergence of various advanced video surveillance technologies, booming popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) across different sectors, and rapid advancements made in the tech landscape. However, on the flip side, high infrastructural cost of installing VSaaS, corporate protocols, and various network security issues can majorly hamper the overall growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global video surveillance as a service market is segmented in terms of application, component, and service.

, the market breaks down into residential, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, and others. By components , the market segments into software/analytics and hardware.

, the market segments into software/analytics and hardware. By services, the market includes hosted services, managed services, and others.

Key Players

The key players of global video surveillance as a service market report include, Brivo Inc, (U.S.) Bosch Security Systems (Germany),, Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.,Ltd (China), Honeywell international Inc. (U.S.),, Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd (Japan), Genetec (Canada), Cloudastructure Inc, (U.S.) , Neo Solutions, Inc (U.S.) and others.

Regional Analysis

The global video surveillance as a service market is regionally segmented into the following geographical territories: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Among the above-mentioned regions, North America holds the tag of being the largest regional market. The region is massively aided by the presence of the US, which is the strongest country-specific market in the world. A key factor driving growth and expansion in the US is the presence of various key players therein. The growth of the North American market is driven by the adoption of the security technology, advancements in the Information Technologies sector, stringent government regulations, fast-paced technological advancements, and increasing focus on protecting critical infrastructures.

Asia Pacific is another key region in the global landscape and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the ongoing forecast period. The region is driven by the increasing awareness concerning video surveillance technology, favorable government initiatives, growing demand for smart cities, safety regulations, advancements of technologies, and surging need for cloud services. The presence of countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and India significantly aids the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

Europe is reportedly expected to grow during the forecast period at a steady pace. The market is driven by factors like the increasing adoption of cloud-enabled video surveillance, advancements in technology, and favorable government policies. Some of the most important country-specific markets in this region are Russia, Germany, the UK, and France.

