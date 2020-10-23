RF Filters Market 2020 Global Opprtunities, Industry Size, Design Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “RF Filters Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

RF Filters Market-Overview

The advancement of the communication sector involves the use of RF filters extensively, thus motivating the RF filter market 2020. The SEM industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. The forecast for the Market states that the RF Filters Market will gain incomes worth USD 20.5 billion, with a CAGR of 17.8% by 2023.

The need to ensure seamless connectivity and low interference in communication channels are estimated to bolster the RF filter market extensively. The development of the networks of 3G and 4G/LTE is estimated to create further scope for development in the RF filters market share.

Key Players

Some of the key players of global RF filter market includes Skyworks Solutions Inc (US), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), Qorvo (US), Broadcom (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Avnet Inc (US), Tai-SAW Technology Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Abracon (US),Yageo (Taiwan), RTX Technology (South Korea), Bird Technologies (US), Crystek Corporation (US), and Akoustis Technologies (US).

Segmentation

The segmental evaluation of the RF filter market is conducted on the basis of connectivity technology, filter type, functional areas, region, and application. On the basis of filter type, the RF filter market consists of bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW). On the basis of connectivity technology, the RF filter market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular technology, and others. The cellular technology segment is split into 3G, 2G, and 4G. The segmentation based on the functional areas in the global RF filter market comprises of GPS devices, television (TV) broadcast, radio broadcast, cellular devices, and others. Based on the application segment, the RF filter market is segmented into remote control, lighting, home security, small appliances, industrial, and others. Based on the regions, the RF filters consist of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the regions.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the RF filters market encompasses regions such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the regions. The RF filters market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to be the top rising region in the RF filter market. The APAC market is developing due to the attendance of a significant number of electronic component producers in Japan, China, and South Korea, along with the mounting adoption of LTE and VoLTE networks. The North American regional market is directing the RF filter market. It is expected to have a significant market share owing to rapid progress in the network infrastructure to position 5G network services in the region.

Industry Updates:

Apr 2020 Akoustis Technologies, Inc., an incorporated device manufacturer (IDM) of original bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for wireless applications and especially that of mobiles, announced recently it has gained a design lock and shipped its C-band filter for the drone market backing unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The filters will be utilized for control and non-payload communication (CNPC) links.

