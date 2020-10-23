Touch Sensor Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Development Strategy, Historical Analysis, Key Vendors and Global Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Scope

The global touch sensors market 2020 can touch an approximate valuation of USD 8.4 billion by 2023, estimates Markets Research Future (MRFR). The market is also anticipated to progress at a decent rate of 12.8% between 2018 and 2023 (review period).

Primary Boosters and Main Restraints

The touch sensors market largely hinges on factors like the rising adoption of the latest technologies across commercial, industrial and residential sectors. With the surge in the incorporation of touch-enabled devices across retail outlets, more and more consumers are now able to easily browse the stock and products. In the corporates and educational sectors, touch sensors are used for applications in seminars, presentations and meetings. Touch sensors’ ability to help users in a broad range of end-user applications can lead to terrific market expansion in the years ahead.

Touch Sensor Market also gains from the recent technological revolution that has managed to bring down manual work and boost the deployment of automation technologies. Banks, hospitals, government agencies and office spaces are increasingly deploying touch sensors in an attempt to elevate the security and safety of their premises.

A majority of the leading manufacturers in the touch sensor industry strive to foster durability as well as quality in their products. This factor can ensure that the market reaches unprecedented levels in the approaching years. Experts predict that the increasing computerization of homes and work spaces can be highly beneficial for the touch sensors market during the appraisal period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players of global touch sensors market include 3M, Honeywell, Siemens, Infineon, On Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Fujitsu, Atmel, Banpil Photonics, NXP Semiconductor, Qualcommm Inc., STMicroelectronics, Microchip technology, Zytronic PLC, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Azoteq, SHURTER, TouchSensors, among others.

Market Segmentation:

The touch sensor industry has been significantly covered by MRFR experts in the report, and the primary segments considered by them include type and application.

The types of touch sensors are capacitive sensor, resistive sensor, infrared sensors, acoustic wave sensor (SAW), acoustic pulse recognition and optical imaging. Capacitive touch sensors have gained maximum traction in the market, with super-capacitor technology finding use in several applications like industrial automation, control panels, ATMs and ticketing machines. Additionally, capacitive touch sensor’s ability to back multi-touch gestures can also increase its adoption rate in the years ahead.

The primary applications of touch sensors are gaming controller, home appliances, consumer electronics, medical devices, and portable media devices. The rising popularity of phablets combined with the timely launch of advanced smartphones can boost the consumer electronics segment’s growth in the market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional study of the touch sensors market includes Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the rest of the world (RoW).

Increase in technological advancements has prompted a commendable need for touch sensors in North America. The region is riding high on the back of the thriving smart phone industry as well as the presence of a large number of significant contenders like Honeywell, 3M, Texas Instruments, Atmel, ON Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, Qualcomm Inc., to name a few.

APAC can be the fastest advancing market for touch sensors, backed by the high availability of cheaper priced smartphones in China and India along with the mounting number of end users that access the Internet on tablets and smartphones. This escalating demand for tablets and smartphones can necessitate the use of touch sensors to produce similar devices in the near future.

Europe is filled with vendors that are busy developing highly advanced products, and produce innovative and fast touch sensors. The UK, France, Russia and Germany are the top contributors in the regional market growth, thanks to the massive investments being made in R&D activities to develop accurate and efficient touch sensors.

