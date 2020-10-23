Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Intelligence and Future Prospects 2027 with Leading Key Insights – Sentient, Manthan Software, Focal Systems, Microsoft, ViSenze, Tata Consultancy Services, Salesforce, Plexure, Google, IBM Watson

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Inception of exponential technologies such as sensors, robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in the retail industry has enabled the retailers to enhance their interactions with consumers and transformed the way retail operations were performed. This change in the industry is prominently driven by the seismic shift in the shopping pattern of the consumers, and their preferences backed by demographic dividend across regions.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market is expected to grow from US$ 712.6 million in 2016 to US$ 27,238.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 51.2% between 2017 and 2025.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by retail format, technology, and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment customer experience and management accounted for the largest share of the artificial intelligence in retail market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Artificial Intelligence in Retail market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Artificial Intelligence in Retail market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd

Focal Systems Inc

Microsoft Corporation

ViSenze

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

com Inc.

Plexure Ltd.

Google Inc.

IBM Watson Group

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Artificial Intelligence in Retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Artificial Intelligence in Retail market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

