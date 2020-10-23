Smart Inhalers Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Cohero Health, Crux Product Design, Amiko Digital Health Limited

The global smart inhalers market expected to be US$ 1,094.26 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 8,033.21 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of digital technology in order to increase the efficiency of healthcare facilities in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the prevalence of air pollution, increased smoking habits among the European population as well as the rising focus by market players in the European countries.

The global smart inhalers market by product was led by inhalers segment. In 2018, the segment of inhalers held the largest market share in the smart inhalers market, by product. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the cases of asthma, coupled with increased adoption of inhalers by patients.

The global smart inhalers market by end user segment was led by home-care settings segment. In 2018, the home-care settings segment with a significant share in the smart inhalers market, by end user. The segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the rising prevalence of asthma among the developed as well as developing economies.

In addition, as per the Global Burden of Disease Study report, the prevalence of around 251 million cases of COPD was recorded globally during the year 2016. It is estimated that globally, approximately 3.17 million deaths were caused due to COPD during the year 2015, accounting for almost 5% of all deaths in 2015. The prevalence of COPD has been high in developed nations during recent years. For instance, COPD is recognized as the third leading cause of death by disease in the United States. More than 11 million people have been diagnosed with COPD. Hence, the rising prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD is anticipated to fuel the growth of the smart inhalers market across the globe at an exponential rate.

The cases of asthma and COPD has been increasing across the globe at a significant rate. During recent years, there has been a rise in the number of smokers as well as air pollution in developed as well as developing countries across the globe. As per estimates provided by the WHO, there are currently 235 million people suffering from asthma across the globe. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of adults above 18 years of age currently having asthma is approximately 19 million in the United States, accounting for almost 7.7% of the total adult population. Whereas, the number of individuals below 18 years of age suffering from asthma is 6.2 million, accounting for 8.4% of the total children population. Also, as per the WHO estimates published during December 2016, there were 383 000 deaths due to asthma in 2015.

