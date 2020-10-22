Hallux Valgus Pipeline Developmental, Clinical Trials and Key players

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Hallux Valgus Pipeline

“Hallux Valgus Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hallux Valgus market. A detailed picture of the Hallux Valgus pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Hallux Valgus treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Hallux Valgus commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Hallux Valgus pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hallux Valgus collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), a bunion, known technically as hallux valgus, is a bony bump on the side of the foot at the base of the big toe. Bunions develop slowly as pressure on the joint at the base of the big toe causes the toe to move out of place, leaning inward toward the second toe. It is a progressive foot deformity in which the first metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint is affected and is often accompanied by significant functional disability and foot pain. At a late stage, these changes lead to pain and functional deficit: i.e. impaired gait (lateral and posterior weight shift, late heel rise, decreased single-limb balance, and pronation deformity).

Click here for free sample page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/hallux-valgus-pipeline-insight

Hallux Valgus Pipeline

The dynamics of Hallux Valgus (Bunion) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development undertaking. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The pipeline for Hallux Valgus (Bunion) is not very robust with Ipsen being the key player for the indication. Dysport by Ipsen is an injectable form of a botulinum neurotoxin type A, which is under phase II clinical developmental stage for Hallux Valgus. It is a substance derived from Clostridium bacteria producing BoNT-A which inhibits the effective transmission of nerve impulses and thereby reduces muscular contractions. It is supplied as a lyophilized powder. It is currently under development for various other indications as well such as Vulvodynia (phase II), PUL spasticity (phase III) Glabellar lines (registered in China). The expected launch of emerging therapy such as abobotulinumtoxinA (Dysport) (Ipsen) is expected to change the treatment landscape of Hallux Valgus (Bunion) in the upcoming years. Ipsen has a patent protection for the treatment protocol of Hallux Valgus until 2038. Dysport has been recently approved in the United Kingdom in January 2020 for symptomatic treatment of upper limb spasticity in children with cerebral palsy. However, Dysport got approved in the United Statesin September 2019 for the similar indication as well.

Emerging therapy included in the report

Dysport: Ipsen

Hallux Valgus Market

Currently, the treatment paradigm for Hallux Valgus (Bunion) is still under clinical trials phase and there are no approved therapies for the indication. However, various other treatment options available for Bunion includes non-surgical treatments, surgical treatments management by physiotherapy. There are many operative techniques for hallux valgus correction. The decision on which surgical technique is used depends on the degree of deformity, the extent of degenerative changes of the first metatarsophalangeal joint and the shape and size of the metatarsal bone and phalangeal deviation. Recently, minimally invasive percutaneous techniques have gained importance and are currently being evaluated more scientifically.

Hallux Valgus Report Scope

The Hallux Valgus report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Hallux Valgus across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Hallux Valgus therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Hallux Valgus research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Hallux Valgus.

Download free sample page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/hallux-valgus-pipeline-insight

Table of content

Report Introduction Hallux Valgus Hallux Valgus Current Treatment Patterns Hallux Valgus – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Hallux Valgus Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Hallux Valgus Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Hallux Valgus Discontinued Products Hallux Valgus Product Profiles Hallux Valgus Key Companies Hallux Valgus Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Hallux Valgus Unmet Needs Hallux Valgus Future Perspectives Hallux Valgus Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

Related Reports

About Us

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330