Eczema Pipeline Developmental, Clinical Trials and Key players

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Eczema Pipeline

“Eczema Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Eczema market. A detailed picture of the Eczema pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Eczema treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Eczema commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Eczema pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Eczema collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Eczema is a condition where the skin gets irritated, red, dry, bumpy, and itchy. There are several types of eczema, but the most common is atopic dermatitis. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, “The word “eczema” has two meanings. It can mean either of the following: a group of conditions that cause inflamed, irritated, and often itchy skin or any one of the conditions within this group, such as atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, or stasis dermatitis.” According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, “Eczema, also called atopic dermatitis, is a common allergic skin disease that usually starts in early childhood. It can be associated with infection (bacteria, fungi, yeast, and viruses) of the skin. Half of the patients with moderate to severe eczema also suffer from asthma, hay fever (allergic rhinitis), and food allergies.” The main symptom is itchy skin. Skin is also often dry. Scratching makes the skin red, chafed and thick. In infants and children, the rash usually occurs on the scalp, knees, elbows and cheeks. In adults, the rash can occur on the creases of wrists, elbows, knees, ankles, face and neck. If one has this rash for a long period the affected skin can become thicker. The dry skin can worsen the itching and rash. An “itch-scratch cycle” can occur with rubbing or scratching the skin causing more irritation, and thus, additional itching.

Click here for free sample page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/eczema-pipeline-insight

Eczema Pipeline

The dynamics of the Eczema market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in the number of healthcare spending across the world. Key players at the global level are Abbvie, Eli Lilly and Company, LEO Pharma, Amgen, Jessen and others.

Upadacitinib (ABT-494; RINVOQ) [Abbvie] is a JAK1 selective inhibitor being investigated to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial SpA, and Giant Cell Arteritis, and Takayasu Arteritis. In June 2020, upadacitinib (15 mg and 30 mg, once daily) monotherapy met the co-primary endpoints of at least a 75 percent improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI 75) and a validated Investigator’s Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD) of clear or almost clear (0/1) at week 16 in adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy. Measure Up 1 is the first pivotal Phase III study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of RINVOQ for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Emerging therapies included in the report

Upadacitinib: Abbvie

Baricitinib: Eli Lilly and Company

Tralokinumab: Leo Pharma

Eczema Market

Management of Eczema focuses on avoiding triggers, improving skin hydration, managing exacerbating factors, and reducing inflammation through topical and systemic immunosuppressants. However, there is a significant unmet need to improve the overall management of Eczema and help patients gain control of their disease through safe and effective treatments. Approaches that target individual inflammatory pathways are emerging and likely to provide further therapeutic opportunities for patient benefit. Although the underlying etiology of the disease is still emerging, Eczema is currently attributed to skin barrier dysfunction and altered inflammatory responses and is associated with a significant health-related and socioeconomic burden which is to be improved through combined efforts of pharmaceutical companies and government policies.

Eczema Report Scope

The Eczema report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Eczema across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Eczema therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Eczema research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Eczema.

Download free sample page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/eczema-pipeline-insight

Table of content

Report Introduction Eczema Eczema Current Treatment Patterns Eczema – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Eczema Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Eczema Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Eczema Discontinued Products Eczema Product Profiles Eczema Key Companies Eczema Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Eczema Unmet Needs Eczema Future Perspectives Eczema Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

Related Reports

About Us

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330