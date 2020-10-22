Hemophilia B Pipeline Developmental, Clinical Trials and Key players

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Hemophilia B Pipeline

“Hemophilia B Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hemophilia B market. A detailed picture of the Hemophilia B pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Hemophilia B treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Hemophilia B commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Hemophilia B pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Hemophilia B collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hemophilia B is a genetic disorder caused by missing or defective Factor IX clotting protein. With the lack of this, the blood cannot clot properly to control bleeding like hemophilia A, it is also inherited and is caused by a spontaneous genetic mutation in one-third of the cases. Individuals with hemophilia B do not bleed faster than unaffected individuals, they bleed longer. The frequency with which a person bleeds and how serious the bleeds are depends on the presence of factor IX (FIX) is in the plasma, the straw-colored fluid portion of blood. Normal plasma.

Hemophilia B Pipeline

The dynamics of Hemophilia B market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, improvement in the half-life of products, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world and expected the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020–2030. Companies across the globe are working towards the development of novel treatment therapies for Hemophilia B. Additionally; some of the companies have recently shifted their focus toward this indication. Key players such as Sanofi and Alnylam Therapeutics, UniQure, Freeline Therapeutics, Pfizer, and others are involved in developing therapies for Hemophilia B.

Marketed drugs included in the report

AlphaNine SD : Grifols

Idelvion: CSL Behring

Alprolix: Bioverativ Therapeutics (a Sanofi acquired company)

Emerging therapies included in the report

Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061): UniQure

Fidanacogene elaparvovec: Pfizer

FLT180a: Freeline Therapeutics

Hemophilia B Market

Hemophilia B, also called factor IX (FIX) deficiency or Christmas disease is a genetic disorder caused by missing or defective factor IX, a clotting protein. The ultimate goal of hemophilia B therapy is to provide a treatment that allows for long-term expression of the missing or deficient factor in a patient’s blood without continuous medical intervention.

The main and current treatment for hemophilia is based on replacement therapy. The fundamental treatment of hemophilia B is to replace factor IX to achieve adequate blood clotting and to prevent complications associated with the disorder. Currently, replacement of factor IX to achieve a sufficient level is commonly done utilizing recombinant products or with products derived from human blood or plasma. Concentrates of clotting factor IX are slowly dripped or injected into a vein. These infusions help replace the clotting factor that’s missing or low. Anti-fibrinolytic medicines including tranexamic acid and epsilon-aminocaproic acid are used with replacement therapy, as they prevent break down of blood clots. It is taken orally in the form of a tablet or liquid. It is recommended before dental procedures to treat nose and mouth bleeds.

Hemophilia B Report Scope

The Hemophilia B report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Hemophilia B across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Hemophilia B therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Hemophilia B research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Hemophilia B.

Table of content

Report Introduction Hemophilia B Hemophilia B Current Treatment Patterns Hemophilia B – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Hemophilia B Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Hemophilia B Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Hemophilia B Discontinued Products Hemophilia B Product Profiles Hemophilia B Key Companies Hemophilia B Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Hemophilia B Unmet Needs Hemophilia B Future Perspectives Hemophilia B Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

