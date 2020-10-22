Cloud Email Security Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Cisco Systems, Proofpoint, Trend Micro, Fortinet

Latest Research Study on Cloud Email Security Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Cloud Email Security Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Cloud Email Security. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Cyberattacks have become more targeted, persistent, and technologically advanced. The traditional techniques, thus fall short of providing adequate data protection. Thus, email security is gaining much more importance. There are many threats to the security of email communication. Programs involving malware, viruses, worms, Trojans, and spyware, can intercept emails. Denial of Service (DoS) attacks threatens the ability of email systems to function properly and carry essential business communication. In the current cyber environment, technologists face challenges in creating flexible solutions to meet companies’ security and operational needs.

According to AMA, the Global Cloud Email Security market is expected to see growth rate of 8.6%

Players Includes:

Cisco Systems Inc.(United States), Proofpoint Inc.(United States), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Fortinet Inc.(United States), Forcepoint LLC(United States), Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)(United States), Mimecast Inc. (South Africa), Sophos Group PLC (United Kingdom), Dell Technologies Inc. (United States) and FireEye Inc. (United States)

Market Trend

Factors, such as the need for reducing onsite datacenter footprints and cost savings, coupled with increasing incidences of spam, viruses, inappropriate content through email, and flexible deployment options, are spurring the market growth.

Market Drivers

The growing penetration level of the Internet

The shift towards digitization of the internal processes have been a few instrumental

Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

Reduced Capital Expenses and Faster Deployment

Opportunities

The increasing penetration of cloud-based services in enterprises, coupled with the increasing number of cyber-attacks and the sophistication of malware, spam, and phishing attacks occurring across the world

Restraints

Lack of Technical Expertise

Risk of Information Loss

Challenges

The Concern Related to Complexities in the Solutions

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Solution, Services (Training and Education, Support and Maintenance)), End User (BFSI, Government, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Finally, Cloud Email Security Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

