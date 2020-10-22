Raynauds Disease Pipeline Developmental, Clinical Trials and Key players

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Raynauds Disease Pipeline

“Raynauds Disease Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Raynauds Disease market. A detailed picture of the Raynauds Disease pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Raynauds Disease treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Raynauds Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Raynauds Disease pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Raynauds Disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

In response to cold temperatures, the body adapts by restricting blood flow to the skin. This is done as a thermo regulating mechanism to prevent further loss of body heat and to sustain the core body temperature. In Raynaud phenomenon, blood-flow restriction occurs during cold temperatures and emotional stress. Specifically, in Raynaud phenomenon, there is vasoconstriction of the digital arteries and cutaneous arterioles. This phenomenon was first described by Maurice Raynaud in 1862 and later studied by Sir Thomas Lewis in 1930. Overall, Raynaud phenomenon is a transient and peripheral vasoconstrictive response to cold temperatures or emotional stress. Raynaud phenomenon can be categorized as either primary or secondary.

Raynauds Disease Pipeline

Companies like Eicos Sciences are working towards the development of new treatment therapies and the key players at the global level.

CiVi 030 is an intravenous formulation of iloprost, a potent vasodilator and platelet inhibitor with anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects being developed for the treatment of digital ischemic episodes in people with Systemic Sclerosis (SSc). CiVi 030 received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of SSc. The AURORA study is a Phase 3, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of intravenous iloprost on the frequency of and relief from symptomatic digital ischemic episodes in subjects with SSc.

Emerging therapy included in the report

CiVi 030: Eicos Sciences

Raynauds Disease Market

Significant efforts have been undertaken to better understand and treat RP. However, no definitive or specific therapy for this disease has yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. One of the limiting factors in the war against this disease in the incomplete understanding of its pathophysiology, which is further compounded by the lack of appropriate animal models for RP. Moreover, a treatment regimen efficacy may depend on the severity and type of the disease, as well as on the degree of vascular damage. Despite that, some medications or treatment options that are thought to alleviate symptoms of the disease are being employed in the clinic. Traditional pharmacological drugs alleviate RP symptoms by reducing vasoconstriction, inducing vasodilatory effect, or by a yet unclear mechanism.

