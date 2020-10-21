Bioreactors Market Worth US$5,169.01 million by 2027, Studied in New Research | The Insight Partners

Various companies operating in the Bioreactors market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pall Corporation (Danaher), Sartorius AG, PBS Biotech, Inc., GEA Group, Applikon Biotechnology BV, Merck KGaA, General Electric Company, Cellexus, bbi-biotech GmbH, Solaris Biotechnology SRL, Infors AG, Eppendorf AG. The “Global Bioreactors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Detail Market Segmentation

By Product Class Benchtop (UpTo15 L) Pilot Scale (15– 1000 L) IndustrialScale (>1000 L)



By Material

Glass Stainless Steel Single-Use



By Cell

Mammalian Cells Bacterial Cells Yeast Cells Others



By Molecule

MonoclonalAntibodies Vaccines RecombinantProteins Stem Cells Gene Therapy Others



By Technology

Induced MotionSUB Stirred SUB Single-UseBubble Column Others



By End User

Research anddevelopment organizations BiopharmaManufacturers ContractManufacturing Organizations (CMOs)



A bioreactor is a device or system engineered or manufactured to supportbiologically active environment. These are vessels in which a chemical processesinvolving organisms or biochemically active substances derived from suchorganisms are carried out.The increasing adoption ofsingle-use bioreactors, and rapid growth of the pharmaceuticals andbiotechnology industries are among the prime factors driving the bioreactorsmarket. Additionally,increasing number of technology and distribution collaborations is anticipatedto drive the market growth in the coming years.However, stringent governmentregulations hamper the growth of the market. The developing healthcareinfrastructure and increasing investments by biopharmaceutical companies are projectedgenerate lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The strong demand forbiologics and biosimilars has driven the growth of the industry. Thebiopharmaceutical industry is one of the most significant contributors to theeconomy. The US is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals and leader inbiopharmaceutical R&D. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and ManufacturersAssociation (PhRMA), the US firms conduct over half the world’s R&D inpharmaceuticals (US$ 75 billion) and hold the highest number of patents in newmedicines. Besides development economies, there have been rapid growthwitnesses in the research environment in emerging economies such as Brazil,China, and India. Factors such as increasing biologics approval, growingbiosimilar pipeline, and increasing investment in research activities are primefactors facilitating the growth of the industry.

