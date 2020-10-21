Bone Growth Stimulators Market Comprehensive Study and Regional Forecast to 2027 – Biomet, DJO LLC, Arthrex Inc., Smith & Nephew, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Ossatec Benelux BV

Various companies operating in the Bone Growth Stimulators market includes Zimmer Biomet, DJO, LLC, Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Ossatec Benelux BV, elizur Corporation, Medsource, LLC, Regen Lab SA, and Ito Co., Ltd. among others. The “Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The segment of bone growth stimulation devices is further segmented as, external, ultrasonic and implanted. The market is categorized based on application as, oral & maxillofacial surgeries, spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union & nonunion bone fractures, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as, home care, hospitals & clinics, research institutions, and other end users.

Bone growth stimulation is a medical practice that is prescribed post spinal fusion procedure. It is a supplemental device worn after lumbar or cervical spine surgery. Bone growth stimulation is utilized to accelerate the process of spinal bone fusion. These BGS are a supplemental form of therapy that helps to improve the body’s bone healing process. The process of bone healing may also require electrical field in certain cases. Bone growth stimulation is advantageous after a multi-level fusion procedure or for individuals suffering from multiple health issue such as diabetes or smoking habits.

Increase in the number of osteoarthritis cases at a global level, rise in geriatric population, and increasing vulnerability to fractures are expected to be the factors driving the market of BGS in the coming years. Growing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive methods of treatment is anticipated to offer growth opportunities in the emerging economies during the forecast period.

