Cell Culture Market Set for Huge Growth and Trends by 2027 – Corning, Sartorius AG, Danaher, Merck KGaA, BD, Eppendorf

Various companies operating in the Cell Culture market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Company, Corning, Sartorius AG, Danaher, Merck KGaA, BD, Eppendorf, Hi-Media Laboratories, Lonza. The “Global Cell Culture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Based on product, the market is segmented as consumables and equipment. The consumables segment is further segmented into sera, media, reagents and bioreactor accessories. The equipment segments includes sub segments bioreactors, culture vessels, storage equipment. The cell culture market, based on application is segmented into biopharmaceutical therapeutics, stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening and development, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine and other applications. The biopharmaceutical therapeutics segment is further sub segmented into vaccine production, diagnostics and therapeutic protein. By end user the cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes.

Cell culture is a technique where cells are grown and studied under controlled conditions. After the process of isolation from the source, the cells are maintained in sterile conditions. Cell culture technique is used to manufacture viral vaccines and other recombinant products of biotechnology. Culturing of cell in plastic dishes is termed as two-dimensional (2D) cell culture whereas, cells cultured on scaffold systems such as hydrogel matrices and solid scaffolds, and scaffold-free systems such as low-adhesion plates, nanoparticle facilitated magnetic levitation, and hanging drop plates is known as 3D cell cultures. There has been tremendous increase in use of 3D cell cultures in research areas of drug discovery, cancer biology, regenerative medicine and basic life science research.

The cell culture market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of cell culture-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, funding for cell-based research, growing preference for single-use technologies, and launch of advanced cell culture products. However high cost of the cell-based research, chances of contamination and low success rate is expected to hinder the market growth.

