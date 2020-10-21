Mobile Banking Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Sales Revenue, Emerging Trends, Business Strategy, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Mobile Banking Market Research Report – Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlight

Shares of global mobile banking market 2020 are rising, reflecting high growth avenues in the forecast period (2017-2023), reveals Market Research Future in its recent updated report. The market, as per the reports, is likely to expand at staggering CAGR during the same period of growth.

Market’s Top Drivers & Challenges

Market Research Future (MRFR) revealed that the factor of growing inclusion of the internet had inspired the market to evolve better than the past years. Internet is becoming the latest trend for technology users, and in the field of banking, it has gathered all the spotlight with the introduction of mobile banking. Mobile banking gives customers an opportunity to bank from anywhere around the world at any time. Thus, a boom in technology has a substantial role in capitalizing on the market of mobile banking that has led it to gain more shares until the present year.

The banking industry, at present, in the market, is adopting new challenges and initiatives in order to drive customer expectation and satisfaction. The customers are quickly implementing new banking apps introduced by banks to make use of the latest technology effectively. Such development in the market has been one of the driving factors behind the growth of the Mobile Banking Market.

A lot more factors are coming up, ensuring the market’s growth. One of the most crucial factors is that smartphone applications are changing the method of banking services applied by the customers, which is also driving the growth of the mobile banking market and will be continuing in the forecast period. The focus on app developers in making a more secure and risk-free banking process has enabled the market to stand high in the forecast period.

There are several factors due to which the market growth is facing many restrictions while growing is that using mobile banking regularly, which is resulting in apply of extra charges from the banks for offering the services.

Key Players

The prominent players in the mobile banking market are – Temenos Group AG (Switzerland), Nymbus Inc. (U.S.), Neptune Software PLC (U.K.), Strands Inc. (U.S.), Capital Banking Solutions (U.S.), Dais Software Company (Bulgaria), Ebanq B.V (Netherlands), Apex Software Ltd. (Kenya), Fisa System (U.S.), among others.

Market Segmentation:

The segmental analysis of global mobile banking has been done over several segments, such as Solution, Technology, and Deployment.

The mobile banking market by the solution segment includes mobile banking features, customer management, mobile trading features, mobile payment features, and others.

The mobile banking market by technology segment includes standalone mobile applications and Wireless application protocol (WAP).

The mobile banking market by the deployment segment includes on-cloud and on-premise.

Regional Analysis:

The study of the global mobile banking market has further been conducted over crucial regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

The regional market of mobile banking is backed by the increase in demand for adopting mobile banking through smartphones and sales-related activities in the North American region. Customers here are actively using mobile channels to interact with the banks rather than visiting the banks.

In Europe, the scenario of the market is the same as several countries are becoming the fastest growing regional markets in support of faster transactions and mobile payments being done by the bank. This has led to a surge in the adoption of mobile banking used by the Europeans to make transactions, thus supporting the progress.

In the Asia Pacific region, the growth of the market is taking place in main countries such as India, China, Japan, and others. These countries are developing several means of banking on mobiles with high internet services as a part. Also, the hike in investment by banking bodies is expected to make sure that the market gets better backing in the coming years.

