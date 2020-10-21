Software Defined Wide Area Network Market 2020 Global Size, Share, Company Profile, Future Plans and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

Global Software Defined WAN Market Overview

Software defined wide area network is being increasingly used in delivering robust network services. The rising need for virtual networks has bolstered the market prospects of software defined wide area network. Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global software defined wide area network market will exhibit a healthy growth over the next several years.

Global Software Defined-Wide Area Network Market is expected to expand at 45.3% CAGR, with USD 20,314.0 Billion by 2025.

Enterprises are leveraging software defined wide area network to manage their internal and external cloud services. The global Software Defined Wide Area Network Market is driven by factors such as mushrooming of software defined data centers, growing need for secure networking services, and increased demand for private cloud technology.

Enterprises are inclining towards software defined WAN as its gives more options on configuring network. Software defined WAN allows to design flow related complex algorithms for networks. In SDWAN, organizations have a broader workable space across multiple location as well as seamless operation capability despite significant network congestion.

The rapid adoption of loud technology is let to expansion of large data repositories. At the same time, cloud technologies are also necessitating higher bandwidth in WAN. For such requirements, software defined WAN has emerged as a fitting solution as it allows bandwidth expansion as per the requirement.

As enterprises continue to place emphasis on improving operational efficiency, importance of SDWAN grows further. With the help of SDWAN, enterprises are able to reach higher speeds of internet connectivity and network coverage. Such factors are contributing to the rapid uptake of SDWAN.

SDWAN has emerged as a key technology contributing to enterprise mobility. The growing number of mobile workers across the globe is driving the need for software defined WAN systems. It assists in creating secured access to enterprise data. By adoption ASWAN, businesses are also gaining in terms of flexibility and scalability. With the help of SDWAN, enterprises are upgrading their tradition network architecture. However, this demand a significant amount of initial investment, which remain major hurdle, especially for small and mid-sized companies.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Software Defined Wide Area Network Market includes Cisco Systems (U.S.), VeloCloud Inc. (U.S.), Versa Networks (U.S.), Cloudgenix Inc. (U.S.), CenturyLink, Inc. (U.S.), Silver Peak (U.S.), Talari Networks (U.S.), Viptela (), Nuage Networks (U.S.), and Ecessa Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on components, deployment and end-user.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into hybrid, software, physical appliance, virtual appliance and hardware. On the basis of deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into manufacturing, IT, retail, healthcare, BFSI and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the global defined wide area network market during the forecast period. The market in North America is fuelled by the fast adoption of network architecture. In addition, the rising need for central networking in enterprises in the US, Canada and Mexico is also reflecting favourably on the North America market. Europe in second in the pecking order and is likely to retain its position over 2022. Where, the APAC market is poised to exhibit the highest growth during the assessment period. Growing FDI and rapid expansion of the IT sector in the region are among the market drivers.

Target Audience:

Application development service providers

Network providers

Training & education sector

Data integration service providers

Corporate

Government

