North America Women’s Lingerie Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2020– 2027, Focusing on top key players like Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc., MAS Holdings

The North America Women’s lingerie market was valued at US$ 9,504.31 Mn in 2018 and it is projected to be worth US$ 22,044.22 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2027.

The word lingerie is a term taken from the French language, meaning undergarments, and used specifically for more lightweight items of female undergarments. The original French word is derived from the old French word lingerie, meaning linen. The fast changing consumer preferences for fashionable and unique apparel products in today’s day is driving the women’s lingerie market.

Key Players:

1. Gap Inc.

2. Triumph International

3. Hanesbrands Inc.

4. Jockey International, Inc.

5. Hunkem?ller International B.V.

6. MAS Holdings

7. PVH Corp

8. L Brands

9. Chantelle Group

10. Hanky Panky

Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing, including undergarments (mostly brassieres), sleepwear, and lightweight robes. The lingerie concept is a visually appealing undergarment, which was developed during the late nineteenth century. The word ‘lingerie’ is often motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring and fashionable. The fast development of information technology and globalization is leading the entire world by providing information about the latest and trending products available in the market. On account of this, shoppers associated with lingerie market are aware of the latest global fashion trends.

Furthermore, the growing influence of social media is also accelerating the changes in consumer preference of apparel products such as lingerie items. As wide range of customers prefer buying products online to save their time, most of the market players display and sell their products in an online platform to increase their customer base. Branded apparel companies are also focused on introducing innovative lingerie items as per the changing fashion trend and consumer demands. These factors are positively impacting the women’s lingerie market.

