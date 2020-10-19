Point of Care Diagnostics Market To Surge in The Near Future with Rapid Revenue Growth Across Key Industries

The global point of care diagnostics market is US$ 26.60 Bn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 70.89 Bn by 2027.

The global point of care diagnostics market by product was led by glucose monitoring products segment. In 2018, the glucose monitoring products segment held a largest market share of the point of care diagnostics market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing diabetic patients. However, infectious disease testing product market is expected to grow at significant rate in the forecast period. Moreover, Infectious disease rapid test kits are widely available for a wide variety of prophlogistic pathogen targets, including bacterial, viral, fungal, protozoan, and other disease agents.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006394/

Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Siemens AG

BD

PTS Diagnostics

There have been limited developments made in the point of care diagnostics market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of point of care diagnostics. For instance, in February 2019, HemoCue AB, a subsidiary of Danaher, received US FDA 510(k) approval of the latest point-of-care hemoglobin test, the HemoCue Hb 801 System. Also, during January 2018, PTS Diagnostics, announced that they are releasing PTS Connect ProLink, a cloud-based biometric data collection and transfer software platform that helps retail partners’ pharmacies and clinics provide valuable health screening services to their customers.

To narrow down the diagnostic time, companies are developing POC test kits and reagents, for instance, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the ARCHITECT HIV Ag/Ab EIA, a fourth-generation assay, introduced by Abbott Laboratories. Increasing incidences of infectious diseases such as HIV is the major global public health issue. In 2018, World Health Organization (WHO) having claimed that more than 32 million HIV people are diagnosed, out of which 770 000 people died. At the end of 2018, 1.7 million people were reported to be newly infected globally, including 62% adults and 54% children. According to HIV and AIDS organization (AVERT), in 2018, 1.1 million US residents were infected with HIV, whereas APAC registered 5.2 million HIV-infected population. As per European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, ~2 million people in Europe were infected with HIV in 2018. Such increase in the incidence of infectious diseases is expected to create a demand for point of care test kits across the world.

The growth of the POC market is mainly attributed to the introduction of new devices to perform molecular testing… Many new devices have been launched in recent years. For instance, in June 2019, Abbott launched first-ever rapid POC HbA1c test to aid in the diagnosis of diabetes; this test provides results in 3 minutes, enabling clinicians to develop informed, individualized care plans during patient consultation. Such advancements in new launched devices will propel the overall POC market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the global point of care diagnostics market as follows:

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market – By Product

Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Disease Testing HIV Testing Products Influenza Testing Products Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Products Hepatitis C Testing Products Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Products Tropical Disease Testing Products Respiratory Infection Testing Products Other Infectious Disease Testing Products

Cardiometabolic Testing

Pregnancy And Fertility Testing

Coagulation Testing

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Hematology Testing

Other POC Products

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006394/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]