Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Increasing Demand with New Technologies by 2027 – LifeScan, Omron, Nipro

The glucose monitoring devices market accounted to US$ 12,628.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21,850.9 Mn by 2027.



The global glucose monitoring devices market by product segments was led by testing strips segment. In 2018, the testing strips segment held a largest market share of 35.9% of the glucose monitoring devices market, by product. The testing strips segments is also expected to be the fastest growing segments the market in 2027 owing to the rising number of blood glucose monitoring tests, presence of the various market players that are offering various consumables and rise in the technological advancements are likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in glucose monitoring devices market are, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Abbott, LifeScan, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Ypsomed AG, Omron Corporation, GE Healthcare and Nipro Corporation.

The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, , In February, 2017, Roche and Medtronic entered into an agreement to develop a next-gen BG meter that will intertwine glucose monitoring technology into a future Medtronic pump system. This agreement is expected to enhance the growth of Medtronic in glucose monitoring market. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Obesity, sedentary lifestyle and improper diet play a major role in increasing diabetes among the population worldwide. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes. Obesity is one of the major problem and the biggest concern in all the communities across the globe. Currently, more than one in two adults and nearly one in six children are obese. Obesity is one of the major issue affect people of all ages and incomes globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. And out of these over 650 million adults were obese. Therefore, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to fuel its growth during the forecast period.

The emerging markets in the developing countries are the major factor which are giving better opportunity for the major players to expand their business. These are becoming a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. Most of the market players focus on emerging market such as Asia Pacific due to an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and increasing popularity of glucose monitoring devices in the region.

The report segments the global glucose monitoring devices market as follows:

Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – By Product

Glucometers

Lancets

Testing Strips

Other Glucose Monitoring Devices

Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

