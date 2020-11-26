North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Expected to reach US$ 25283.15 million by 2029 with Accelerated CAGR 15.01%

In 2019, the North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket market size was US$ 6244.01 million, due to covid-19, the market drop -8.00% to US$ 5744.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 25283.15 million by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 15.01% during 2019-2029.

The study on North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2020 to 2027.

The report on the North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. The report also helps in understanding global North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.

Further, the report focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report includes value chain analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket market. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. Further, the competitive landscape given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

By Type

Computer Software/ Diagnostic

Computer Reflashing

Electrical System Repairs

Sensor Calibration Services

High Voltage Battery Replacement

Electric Motor Maintenance

Wheel Alignment

Tire Replacement

Tire Balancing

Steering Services

Suspension Services

Brake Services

Charging Issues

Body Repairs

Coolant Flush

Cabin Air Filter Replacement

12V Battery Replacement

Bulb Replacement

Tire Rotation

Wipers

A/C Service

Vehicle Inspections

Segment by Channel

Quick Lubes

Dealerships

Auto Service Centers

Tire Service Providers

Independent Garages

Other

Segment by Application

HEV

PHEV

BEV

FCEV

by Country

U.S.

Canada

Table Of Contents

North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Research Report 2020 to 2027

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Channel 1

1.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Size Growth Rate by Channel: 2019 VS 2029 1

1.3 Market by Application 2

1.3.1 North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Share by Application: 2019 VS 2029 2

1.4 Market by Type 3

1.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Share by Type: 2019 VS 2029 3

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Industry Impact 5

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Industry 6

1.5.2 Proposal for Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 7

1.6 Study Objectives 9

1.7 Years Considered 10

2 NORTH AMERICA GROWTH TRENDS 11

2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Perspective (2019-2029) 11

2.2 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 12

2.2.1 Market Drivers 12

2.2.2 Market Challenges 12

3 NORTH AMERICA 13

3.1 Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Channel (2019-2029) 13

3.1.1 North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Channel (2019-2024) 13

3.1.2 North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Channel (2024-2029) 14

3.2 Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Application (2019-2029) 15

3.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2019-2024) 15

3.2.2 North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2024-2029) 15

3.3 Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Type (2019-2029) 16

3.3.1 North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2019-2024) 16

3.3.2 North America Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2024-2029) 18

4 U.S. 20

4.1 U.S. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Size (2019-2029) 20

4.2 Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Channel (2019-2029) 20

4.2.1 U.S. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Channel (2019-2024) 20

4.2.2 U.S. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Channel (2024-2029) 21

4.3 Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Application (2019-2029) 22

4.3.1 U.S. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2019-2024) 22

4.3.2 U.S. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2024-2029) 22

4.4 Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Type (2019-2029) 23

4.4.1 U.S. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2019-2024) 23

4.4.2 U.S. Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2024-2029) 25

5 CANADA 27

5.1 Canada Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Market Size (2019-2029) 27

5.2 Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Channel (2019-2029) 27

5.2.1 Canada Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Channel (2019-2024) 27

5.2.2 Canada Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Channel (2024-2029) 28

5.3 Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Application (2019-2029) 29

5.3.1 Canada Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2019-2024) 29

5.3.2 Canada Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2024-2029) 30

5.4 Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Type (2019-2029) 30

5.4.1 Canada Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2019-2024) 30

5.4.2 Canada Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2024-2029) 32

6 APPENDIX 34

6.1 Research Methodology 34

6.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 34

6.1.2 Data Source 37

6.2 Disclaimer 40

6.3 Author Details 40

