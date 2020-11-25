Global Anal Fissure Treatment Market Is on the rise with Top Players Like:Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd, RDD Pharma, Ltd, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Ipsen Pharma
Market Segmentation
By Treatment
(Nitrate Ointment, Calcium Channel Blockers, Botox Injections, Surgery, Others),
Route of Administration
(Oral, Topical, Others),
End-Users
(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),
Distribution Channel
(Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy),
Country
(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Market Drivers
vulnerable constipation population, adoption of sedentary life style and consumption of spicy, saturated and trans-fat food.
Emergence of novel treatment and awareness anorectal disorders
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
