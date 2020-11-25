Entrenching Tool Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030

An entrenching tool is a collapsible spade utilized by military forces for a variety of military operations. It is a lightweight tool used in camping and other outdoor activities.

is a collapsible spade utilized by military forces for a variety of military operations. It is a lightweight tool used in camping and other outdoor activities. Major players across the globe are introducing entrenching tools with smart designs and unique materials that help users in digging and entrenching. This is likely to drive the demand for entrenching tools in the coming years.

Rising Usage of Entrenching Tools

Increasing awareness about the usage of entrenching tools among users is influencing end-users to opt for entrenching tools. End-users consider these tools to be a multipurpose tool to perform various tasks. In certain cases, entrenching tools may also act as a weapon of protection during emergencies. In addition, increasing recreational activities, camping, and military operations in different geographies is promoting the growth of the global entrenching tool market.

Presence of Alternative Solutions: A Key Restraint

Easy availability of several alternative solutions and tools for digging, across the globe, is likely be a major barrier to the growth of the entrenching tool market. Users still find a traditional digging and entrenching tool to be convenient, as it is cost effective and found to be multipurpose in military or outdoor activities among users. COVID-19 is impacting the supply of raw materials for manufacturing of entrenching tools, its shafts, and handles. This may impact the overall productivity of the product, which may indirect impact the growth of the entrenching tool market.

Asia Pacific a Potential Market for Entrenching Tools

The global entrenching tool market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the entrenching tool market in Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific comprises India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The entrenching tool market in South America has been segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a potential market for entrenching tools during the forecast period, owing to rising military operations and recreational activities in the past few years in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Entrenching Tool Market

The global entrenching tool market is fragmented in nature, due to presence of a large number of global and regional players. A few of the key players operating in the global entrenching tool market are:

Cold Steel, Inc.

Coleman’s Military Surplus, LLC

Columbia River Knife & Tool, Inc.

Gerber Legendary Blades

Glock, Inc.

Imperial Schrade Corp.

Rhino USA, Inc.

SOG Specialty Knives, Inc.

The AMES Companies, Inc.

The Benchmade Knife Company

Global Entrenching Tool Market: Research Scope

Global Entrenching Tool Market, by Type

Straight or Fixed Handle Tool

Folding Tool

Global Entrenching Tool Market, by Material

Steel

Aluminum

Others (Plastic, Wood, etc.)

Global Entrenching Tool Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High

Global Entrenching Tool Market, by Application

Military

Sports & Outdoor

Others (Survivalists, Campers, etc.)

Global Entrenching Tool Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Specialty Stores Direct Sales Others (Departmental Stores, Individual Stores, etc.)



