Flat Welding Flange Market 2020 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2026

A flat welded flange is an arbitrary type of flange that is joined to a vessel or pipe by a fillet weld. Alloy steel, carbon steel, and stainless steel are widely preferred raw materials for flat welding flange. Different manufacturing processes used to produce a flat welding flange includes round forging process, finished forging, steel plate cutting and blanking, and steel plate rolling process. Steel plate rolling process is usually used in the production of large diameter flanges, such as flanges above DN600.

Key Drivers of the Global Flat Welding Flange Market

Expansion of major end-use industries is driving the growth of the global flat welding flange market. Flat welding flange finds extensive application in oil & gas production and water management. Extension of oil & gas pipelines and increasing investment in the petrochemical industry is expected to fuel the demand for flat welding flanges in the near future.

Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly investing in advanced technology to design standard dimensions for a variety of end applications. Wide product portfolio in terms of material grades, sizes, and specifications is expected to boost the demand for flat welding flanges in different applications.

Waste Water Management Offers Significant Opportunities

Rising environmental awareness and evolving regulatory framework for the conservation of natural resources such as water is driving strong investment in wastewater management projects. Companies across different industry sectors are focusing on new ways to reuse and dispose waste water due to the increasing regulatory pressure at the national and regional level. Stainless steel flanges are widely preferred across wastewater treatment plants owing to its corrosion resistive properties.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79811

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Flat Welding Flange Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected both the upstream and downstream side of the industry’s supply chain. Changes in macroeconomic environment have forced manufacturers to adopt digital platforms for product promotion and customer interaction. Furthermore, many companies are shifting toward local raw material suppliers to fulfill the post pandemic customer orders.

Europe a Major Market for Flat Welding Flanges

Based on geography, the global flat welding flange market can be classified into South America (SA), North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC)

Country-level bifurcation of the North America market includes the forecast and analysis for the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Country-level analysis and forecast of the Europe market covers the flat welding flange market in the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Country-level analysis and forecast of the Asia Pacific market includes major countries in the region such as India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa country-level analysis and forecast of the flat welding flange market includes GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America flat welding flange market is categorized into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

A well-developed chemical industry and robust investment in wastewater treatment projects are the key factors driving the demand for flat welding flanges in Europe. For instance, in June 2020, The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced investment of USD 12 Mn to improve wastewater management in the municipality of Gjilan in Kosovo, enabling construction of a wastewater treatment plant and related sewerage network, and the revitalization of key infrastructure in the environment protection sector.

Key Players Operating in the Global Flat Welding Flange Market

Key companies operating in the global flat welding flange market are focused on technology advancement, improved product offerings, and widespread distribution network. Furthermore, companies are increasingly preferring online sales channels and partnerships with international traders to reach global customers and expand their business footprints across untapped markets. The flat welding flange market is highly fragmented with the presence of many large-scale and small-scale companies.

Some of the major companies identified in the global flat welding flange market are:

Shanxi Solid Industrial Co., Ltd.

Werner Sölken

M P JAIN TUBING SOLUTIONS LLP

Elite Piping Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Citizen Metals Pvt Ltd.

Kerkau Manufacturing

General Flange & Forge LLC

Texas Flange

Pro-Flange Limited

Flanschenwerk Bebitz Gmbh

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Flat Welding Flange Market, Request for a Sample

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79811

Global Flat Welding Flange Market: Research Scope

Global Flat Welding Flange Market, by Size

0.5 To 12 Inches

13 To 24 Inches

25 To 60 Inches

Global Flat Welding Flange Market, by Material

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Carbon Steel

Nickel Alloy

Global Flat Welding Flange Market, by Industry

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Management

Power Generation

Shipbuilding

Chemical Industry

Others (Petrochemicals, etc.)

Global Flat Welding Flange Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Distributors Specialty Stores Others (Direct Sales, etc.)



Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com