Well Casing and Cementing Market Next Big Thing Baker Hughes, A GE Company, Centek Group, Frank’s International N.V., Halliburton

The continuous shale developments are propelling the growth of the global well casing and cementing market. However, decreasing oil demand from European countries might hinder the growth of the global well casing and cementing market. Furthermore, technological developments in carrying out well drilling procedures are anticipated to create opportunities for the well casing and cementing market during the forecast period.

Leading Well Casing and Cementing Market Players:

Baker Hughes, A GE Company, Centek Group, Frank’s International N.V., Halliburton, Innovex Downhole Solutions, Nabors Industries Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, Tenaris, Trican Well Service Ltd., Weatherford International plc

The well casing is a process, which inhibits the entry of external toxins in the well stream and safeguards the stoppage of contamination of the groundwater owing to the produced oil and gas. Whereas, in the well cementing, the cement slurry flows to the bottom of the well via casing, such as pipe through which the hydrocarbons flow to the surface. Several types of equipment used in the well casing and cementing are liners, wiper plugs, float equipment, and others.

The “Global Well Casing and Cementing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global well casing and cementing market with detailed market segmentation by type, equipment and service type, well type, application and geography. The global well casing and cementing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading well casing and cementing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global well casing and cementing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The well casing and cementing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

