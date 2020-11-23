Leaf Blower Market Trends Technology Innovation, Analysis Application 2027

Leaf Blower – Introduction

A leaf blower is a staple outdoor equipment for the summer and fall season across the globe. These equipment are designed to blow off the shed leaves found in decks, patios, lawns, and parks.

Rising prevalence of landscape modelling trends, particularly in developing nations has augmented the demand for leaf blowers globally

Leaf blowers were first introduced in the 1970s, and are now available in various configurations, which includes electric powered or gas powered

A wide array of blowers are available in the market ranging from US$ 30 to US$ 800 or more. The price of the leaf blowers depends on the MPH (Miles per Hour) and CFM (Cubic Feet per Meter).

The weight of the leaf blower is also a critical factor influencing the buying decision of consumers. Generally, leaf blowers range from 8lbs to 95lbs.

Rising Demand for Electric Leaf Blowers to Drive Demand in the Global Market

Electrically powered leaf blowers have been significantly driving the global leaf blowers market. Demand for electric leaf blowers is attributed to its ability to facilitate more efficient work compared to gas leaf blowers.

In addition, the advent of electric leaf blower vacuums is also likely to contribute to the growth of the overall market

Furthermore, electric leaf blowers are relatively light and cost less than gas leaf blowers. These leaf blowers cause less noise pollution, making it more adaptable in the society.

Hazardous Threats of Leaf Blowers Might Challenge the Market

Leaf blowers, particularly the gasoline powered ones are known to generate much noise, registered at 90 – 112 decibels, whereas anything over 75 decibels is considered to cause damage to the ears

In addition, one has to be extremely careful while using these machines and take necessary precaution such as using goggles, gloves, etc.

Every year, several injuries from leaf blowers are reported. Moreover, higher use of leaf blowers also contributes to air pollution as the leaf blower when in operation not only moves the leavers but also generates various small debris and hazardous particles such as metals and pesticides.

Such impacts of leaf blowers have resulted in its rejection across several regions. This can adversely impact the global leaf blower market during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements Anticipated to Create Demand Opportunities