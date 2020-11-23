Kids Furniture Market 2020 Global Insights on Trends, Key Leaders, Strategic Initiatives, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers and Future Outlook

Companies in the kids furniture market are unveiling unique solutions to cater to specific needs of end users. They are innovating in sensory furniture to improve memory skills, concentration, and regulate emotional instincts in children. For instance, Tink Things – a kids furniture company, excels in the production of sensory kids chairs.

Chairs product segment of the kids furniture market is estimated to reach an output of ~400 million units by the end of 2027. Hence, manufacturers are innovating in sensory-intelligent chairs, which are based on therapeutic principles.

In today’s modern era, parents are becoming increasingly aware about various methods that are instrumental in a child’s growth. Hence, they are adopting intelligent kids furniture to provide an enjoyable and learning environment for children. Companies are increasing their research activities to develop intelligent chairs with high-tech materials such as solid ash wood and 3D mesh fabric. Intelligent furniture not only aids in child growth but also complements with the aesthetic requirements of parents. Moreover, companies are adopting sustainable production techniques to reduce production waste.

Designer Kids Furniture to Create Global Impact

The kids furniture market is witnessing a shift in consumer preferences for designer furniture. Increasing awareness about environmental impact of plastic has impelled market players to tap into new opportunities in designer kids furniture. Likewise, developers are producing furniture made from recycled plastic and discarded plastic toys. As such, plastic material segment of the kids furniture market is expected reach production of ~200 million units by 2027.

The trend of designer kids furniture has led to the rise of several startups who are capitalizing on the trend. However, it is challenging to convince consumers that the ‘speckled’ look of designer furniture made from recycled material can also look aesthetically beautiful. As such, companies are targeting consumers that are environment conscious about the serious consequences of plastic pollution. They are focusing on technological development to offer added comfort to children. Companies are intensifying research on plastics and recycling of plastic toys to introduce modular designs in furniture. Startups are increasing efforts to collaborate with international brands to boost their credibility in the global kids furniture market landscape.

e-Commerce Giants Maximize Gross Merchandise Value in Asia Pacific

Currently, Asia Pacific dominates the kids furniture market in terms of value and volume. This market in Asia Pacific is estimated to generate the highest revenue of ~US$ 69 Bn by 2027. Lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific has attracted the attention of e-Commerce giants, planning to maximize on the growing online shopping trend. For instance, India is one of the leading economies in Asia Pacific. Due to the increase in the number of online shoppers in India, e-Commerce platforms, such as Pepperfry, are bullish in the kids furniture market.

The kids furniture market in India is predicted for a steady Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period. Hence, e-Commerce platforms are bidding high on gross merchandise value and are increasing the availability of innovative furniture. They are targeting marketing strategies at young urban parents, since they are the key age group for new products. Moreover, changing consumer preference for high-quality furniture is also supporting the growth of the kids furniture market. Rise of single-child-double-income families is another driver for exponential growth of the kids furniture market.

Product Innovations to Pervasively Complement Safety Requirements in Kids Furniture

Manufacturers in the kids furniture market are continuously meeting consumer demands for space-saving and customizable furniture. Since the kids furniture market is highly fragmented, manufacturers are focusing on constant product development to stay relevant in the business landscape. They are increasing efforts to curate their collection of furniture and make designs that are accessible to kids of all ages.

Moreover, they are expanding product portfolio in innovative wooden furniture. As such, wood material segment of the kids furniture market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 101 Bn by 2027. Companies are also focusing on providing free design services to customers to cater to their personalized needs. They are teaming up with local artists and designers to develop customizable and ethically-made furniture. Additionally, meeting safety requirements is one of the key focal points for manufacturers.

