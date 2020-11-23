Blinds and Shades Market 2020 Global Insights on Trends, Key Leaders, Strategic Initiatives, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers and Future Outlook

Aesthetics and simplicity play a vital role in today’s infrastructure. New home owners are adopting tendencies to beautify and simplify their interiors with the help of next-gen home décor products, including window blinds and shades. Windows remain the focal point determining the aesthetics of homes and offices, owing to which, major efforts are directed towards improvising their look, presently.

Modern homes and commercial centers are getting a revolutionary look with the continuously innovating décors available in the market. Retailers and vendors in the home décor industry are stacking up newer versions of blinds and shades that provide a whole new look to the interiors.

Consumers and businesses are opting for technologically-advanced and connected appliances and products to attain ease of operability in their premises. The deployment of next-gen blinds and shades in commercial settings and residences to boost indoor energy efficiency continues to be witnessed. In the recently published extensive study on the blinds and shades market by Transparency Market Research (TMR), analysts have elaborated on the potential opportunities across the market. This study unveils the key factors pushing industry growth, while highlighting the developments made by market competitors.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34463

Progressive Timeline of the Blinds and Shades Industry

The first-known windows were developed during ancient times, with simple slits in masonry walls that only served functional purposes of letting in light and air, and allowing inhabitants to see approaching enemies. The Middle-Ages transformed the implication of windows, as they were turned into beautiful works of art using stained glass. Furthermore, with developments through the latter decades of this age, windows were being embellished with shades. The history of window blinds and shades can be traced back in the 18th century, where roller shades first appeared in European nations. In America, window shades were used in homes and public buildings around the 1780s. By the late 19th and early 20th centuries, blinds were widely adopted in office buildings for light and air regulation.

Timely developments in technology and constant material innovations cited across the globe further stirred new capabilities in blinds and shades. Factors such as the prevalence of smart homes, growing preference for ambience control, increasing focus on interior light management, and growing demand for energy-efficient insulation offerings have translated into growth opportunities for the blinds and shades market. Owing to these factors, the blinds and shades market is expected to reach a value of ~ US$ 11.7 Bn in 2019.

Impact of Undercurrents on the Market

Prominence of Smart Blinds and Shades

While technological developments continue to revolutionize industries by means of triggering rapid operations through automated tasks, digitalization has also driven the path of innovation in the blinds and shades market. Smart blinds and shades that can be controlled with the click of a button and motorized offerings that make use of rechargeable batteries for their functioning, are making operations easier.

Customization for the Win

As individualized products and customized offerings continue to capture the attention of modern consumers, providers of blinds and shades are also looking for opportunities to cash in on this trend. Layering window blinds and shades help introduce subtle colors, textures, and patterns to a room. Moreover, customized functionality offered along with varying materials for consumer-preferred needs such privacy and light control are expected to change the face of the blinds and shades market over the coming years.

Solar Shading Technology Gaining Impetus

Solar shading is a technology that has been introduced in shades in an attempt to reduce indoor energy consumption. These solar shades control and optimize the amount of solar heat entering inside a building. Dynamic solar shading technology helps lower energy consumption significantly, while providing the ideal living and working comfort.

Availability of Substitutes to Create Challenges

Although blinds and shades are mostly cost-effective, the availability of relatively inexpensive substitutes such as tie-up curtains, grass shades, and rollers and shutters are expected to create challenges for blinds and shades market competitors. Furthermore, the greater efficiency, security, and longer shelf life of substitutes such roller shutters are likely to further hinder market growth.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a PDF sample here

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34463

Key Winning Strategies for Blinds and Shades Market Competitors

Expand Venetian Blinds Portfolio

Being a relatively cost-effective and consumer-favorite product, venetian blinds are anticipated to remain a profit-generating product portfolio. Although Roman shades and blinds was the leading product type in 2018, venetian blinds are expected to pick up pace over the course of the forecast period. As the use of venetian blinds enhances the minimalism and simplicity of rooms, adding to their beauty, consumer preference for this product continues to grow. Moreover, these blinds break the monotonous design of rooms, and are highly adjustable according to the amount of natural light entering the room.

Develop Synthetic Fabric-based Products

Synthetic fabrics are expected to account for a major share in the global market. As synthetic fabrics are strong and require lesser maintenance, synthetic fabric-based products are gaining major significance among consumers. They are not susceptible to rust, cracking, and bowing, owing to which, companies are developing more blinds and shades employing synthetic fabrics.

Formulate Products having Automated Control

Automated control is expected to disrupt the blinds and shades industry, as consumers have attained greater personalized control on the management of light and air. With smartphone-enabled operations, consumers are able to make the most these systems, driving the demand for automatically-controlled blinds and shades. Companies are therefore directing their investments towards the development of these products. Another significant innovation that could transform the blinds and shades market is the development of blinds integrated with voice recognition technologies.

Scrutinizing the Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Hunter Douglas was awarded with three R+T Innovation Awards 2018, among which, two awards were granted for its GreenScreen Sea-Tex, and one for its Luxaflex Pirouette Shades.

In 2019, Mecho, a global leader in commercial window coverings, acquired by Springs Window Fashions, introduced SolarTrac 4.0, a technologically-advanced automated window shading control system developed to maximize occupant and building performance with the help of daylight management.

Being a capital intensive market, the threat of new entrants remains moderate in the blinds and shades industry. This is further attributed to the consumer preference for specific brands, which has led to the leadership of established companies. Both, global and local companies have their targeted client base, thereby creating high rivalry among them. With a substantial market share held by leading players in the blinds and shades market, there is moderate consolidation of leading competitors witnessed. New product development strategy remains a key approach to attain profitability for leading providers of blinds and shades. Moreover, as the demand for electromechanical and digital solutions continues to grow, regions such as Europe and North America are significantly employing automated blinds and shades in their commercial and residential spaces. Owing to this, leading players are focusing on expansion in these regions.