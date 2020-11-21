COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Smart Robots Market Report- Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast | iRobot, SoftBank Robotics Group

The global smart robots market is expected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 23.0 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.

ReportsnReports added Latest Smart Robots Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Smart Robots Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Smart Robots Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- iRobot (US), SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), KUKA (Germany), FANUC (Japan), Hanson Robotics (China), Amazon (US), YASKAWA (Japan), BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), Universal Robots (Denmark), ECA GROUP (France), DeLaval (Sweden), Intuitive Surgical (US), Neato robotics (US), Bluefin Robotics (US), Rethink Robotics (US), Aethon (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), GeckoSystems (US).

Rising integration of IoT in robots for cost-efficient predictive maintenance. Predictive maintenance is forecasting potential issues before they happen. An IoT-based solution allows storing terabytes of data and running machine learning algorithms on several computers parallel to forecast potential hazards and pinpoint when industrial equipment are likely to fail, thereby assisting in predictive maintenance. Robots are increasingly being adopted for new applications due to various advantages such as increased productivity, streamlined processes, and greater workplace safety. The main advantage of using robots is the reduction in the cost of operations and high ROI. One of the restraints for this market is data privacy concerns and stringent regulations. There are ethical issues concerning the ownership of data, especially with the rise of software services for robots. With the increase of domestic robots for household chores, education, and entertainment, the private information of individuals is available on cloud. This data can often be purchased by third parties such as marketing agencies, and the privacy of individuals can be infringed upon.

The smart robots software market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. To facilitate inter-device connectivity, autonomous operations and to integrate advanced technologies such as AI, robotic systems are increasingly becoming more complex. Software is a critical component of a robotic system as it assists in processing complex functionalities efficiently and accurately. Thus, the software segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR in the overall smart robots market during the forecast period. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, hardware companies have suffered more due to a decrease in demand for robots. On the other hand, software companies are a little less affected due to the facility of remote working.

Service robots hold a larger share of smart robots market in 2020. Smart technology has mostly been implemented on collaborative robots and mobile robots, among various industrial robots. According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, collaborative robots constituted only ~4% of the industrial robot market in 2019. Other industrial robots are yet to be introduced to smart technologies. High cost of smart technology for industrial robots is slowing the process of penetration. Meanwhile, most of the service robots are integrated with smart technology like AI to enable various features such as facial recognition and taking adequate actions based on previous experience.

The region is an early adopter of smart robots for all major industrial and service applications; thus, it generates maximum demand for robots. North America is home to a number of industry players, which provides it unprecedented leverage over other regions. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), in 2017, out of 700 registered manufacturers of service robots, 240 were located in North America. In addition, North America has witnessed the emergence of several startups in the region who are coming up with disruptive technologies. As per IFR, in 2017, about 200 startup companies were working on new service robots in the US.North America and Europe regions are expected to be the most affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, although most regions are negatively impacted. Due to globalization, the economy of one region is impacting the economy of other regions. For instance, conditions in the US are negatively affecting the IT industry in India and other countries.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the smart robots marketspace. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 20%

By Region: North America – 40%, APAC – 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global smart robots market based on type, component, operating environment, mobility, application, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the smart robots market and forecasts the same till 2025. Apart from these, the report covers leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the smart robots ecosystem. The report also covers qualitative information on impact of COVID-19 on smart robots market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments the smart robots market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all sub segments across different regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

The analysis of the top 25 companies, based on the strength of the product portfolio, as well as the business strategy, will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.

Geographic analysis and country-wise information that will shape the market in the coming years have also been covered in this report.

