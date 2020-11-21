Automotive Seats Market Report- Industry Dynamics, Huge Growth, Segmentation and Competition Analysis 2026 | Adient Plc, Lear Corporation

The automotive seat market is projected to grow to USD 60.0 billion by 2025 from USD 51.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9%.

ReportsnReports added Latest Automotive Seats Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Automotive Seats Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Automotive Seats Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Adient Plc (US), Lear Corporation (US), Faurecia (France), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), and Magna International (Canada).

The report covers the automotive seat market by seat type (bucke and bench/split bench seat), technology (standard, powered, heated, heated & memory, heated & power, heated & ventilated, heated & memort& ventilated, heated & memory & ventilated & massage), Material (Steel, Aluminum), Vehicle (Passenger Car, LCV, Truck, and Bus), trim material (Synthetic leather, genuine leathers, fabric ), component (armrest, pneumatic system, seat belt, seat frame & structure, seat headrest, seat height adjuster, seat recliner, and seat track), off-highway vehicle (construction equipment and agriculture tractors) and Region (Asia Ocenia, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa).

Synthetic leather its flexibility and multiple color options, allows OEMs to configure different types of interiors. It is widely used for car seats as it is cheaper than genuine leather. Asia Oceania is projected to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing synthetic leather market for automotive seats owing to customer inclination toward comfort & luxury features. Synthetic leather has features such as toughness, flexibility, and resistance to abrasion and temperature, which drives its demand in the mid-range passenger cars segment in the region. In developed countries such as Germany, France, and Spain, synthetic leather is being adopted as an eco-friendly substitute for genuine leather due to stringent environmental regulations and increasing public awareness.

The application of aluminum offers significant weight reduction, which helps make the vehicle more fuel-efficient, especially in light of the increasingly stringent emission norms, which are prompting OEMs to reduce the weight of vehicles. Therefore, when it comes to the selection of an optimum material for lightweight seat structures, aluminum is the preferred option, especially for seat components such as backrests and cushion pans. However, the cost of aluminum and price stability is a challenge for this segment. Presently, the penetration of aluminum in the seat market is quite minimal. However, big players such as Faurecia, Lear Corporation, and Magna are undertaking developments to increase the usage of aluminum with the help of composites.However, the increasing demand for light-weighting is expected to increase the use of aluminum in automotive seats during the forecast period.

Asia Oceania is estimated to lead the global automotive seat industry as the region represents countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, with the world’s highest vehicle production. The automobile industry is flourishing in this region, especially in South Asia. Additionally, This region has emerged as a hub for automotive production in recent years, owing to changing consumer preferences, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages for OEMs. Daimler (Germany), Volvo (Sweden), BMW (Germany), Volkswagen (Germany), and Scania (Sweden) have already set up manufacturing units in these countries. Factors such as low production costs, availability of economical labor, lenient emission and safety norms, and government initiatives for FDIs, have led to the region witnessing higher growth than the matured markets of Europe and North America. Consumers in the region are inclined toward compact and cost-effective cars.

The breakup of primary respondents

By Company: Tier 1- 70%, OEM-30%

By Designation: Directors – 30%, C-Level Executives -60%, Others – 10%

By Region: Asia Pacific-50%, Europe – 30%,North America – 20%

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

Figure 1 Market Segmentation: Automotive Seats Market

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Research Design

Figure 3 Research Methodology Model

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources For Vehicle Production

2.2.2 Key Secondary Sources For Market Sizing

2.2.3 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods

2.3.2 Primary Participants

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach – By Region, Vehicle Type, Technology, And Seat Type

Figure 5 Bottom-Up Approach: Automotive Seats Market, By Region, Vehicle Type, Technology, And Seat Type

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach – By Component, Trim Material, And Material

Figure 6 Top-Down Approach: Automotive Seats Market, By Component

Figure 7 Top-Down Approach: Automotive Seats Market, By Trim Material

Figure 8 Top-Down Approach: Automotive Seats Market, By Material

2.5 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 9 Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions & Risk Assessment

Table 1 Assumptions & Risk Assessment

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre- & Post-Covid-19 Scenario

Figure 10 Pre- & Post-Covid-19 Scenario: Automotive Seats Market, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 2 Automotive Seats Market: Pre- Vs. Post-Covid-19 Scenario, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

3.2 Report Summary

Figure 11 Automotive Seats Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Automotive Seats Market

Figure 12 Customer Inclination Toward Comfort And Luxury To Drive Automotive Seats Market

4.2 Automotive Seat Market, By Seat Type

Figure 13 Bucket Seats To Hold Largest Share In Automotive Seats Market In 2020 (Usd Million)

4.3 Automotive Seats Market, By Material

Figure 14 Aluminum Expected To Be Fastest-Growing Material Segment During Forecast Period

4.4 Automotive Seats Market, By Trim Material

Figure 15 Synthetic Leather To Dominate Market For Trim Material (Usd Million)

4.5 Automotive Seats Market, By Technology

Figure 16 Standard Seat To Dominate Market For Technology Material (000 Units)

4.6 Automotive Seats Market, By Component

Figure 17 Seat Frame & Structure To Be Largest Segment During Forecast Period (Usd Million)

4.7 Automotive Seats Market, By Vehicle Type

Figure 18 Passenger Car To Hold Dominant Share In Automotive Seats Market (Usd Billion)

4.8 Automotive Seats Market, By Electric Vehicle

Figure 19 Battery Electric Vehicles To Be Largest Market For Automotive Seats (‘000 Unit)

4.9 Automotive Seats Market, By Region

Figure 20 Asia Oceania Estimated To Command Largest Share Of Automotive Seats Market In 2020

4.1 Automotive Seats Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle

Figure 21 Agricultural Tractor Seats To Dominate Among Off-Highway Vehicles

5 Market Overview

and more..