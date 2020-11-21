Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report- Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Forecast | Robert Bosch, Continental AG

The global automotive cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.5%.

ReportsnReports added Latest Automotive Cybersecurity Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Automotive Cybersecurity Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Automotive Cybersecurity Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=620741

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report– Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Harman International (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), Aptiv (Ireland), Karamba Security (Israel), SafeRide Technologies (Israel), Arilou Technologies (Israel), GuardKnox (Israel), etc.

The study covers the automotive cybersecurity market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as application type, offering, form type, vehicle type, electric vehicle application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and acquisitions.

The body control & comfort segment dominates the automotive cybersecurity market. The segment comprises multiple sub-applications such as TPMS, lighting, seat control, HVAC, and start-stop module. These sub-applications are getting in several vehicles. Body control &comfort systems require the maximum number of electronics in a vehicle. Body electronics cover a wide variety of applications inside the passenger compartment, which include automatic HVAC control, seat position, automatic wipers, automatic headlamps, dimming mirrors, and antifogging windshield systems. Drivers look for a high level of comfort, safety, efficiency, and consumer features in their vehicles. Premium cars are equipped with various comfort and convenience sensors. The whole data is stored by multiple control units, which needs to be protected against any vulnerability. The increasing inclination of consumers toward advanced technologies foran enhanced experience of safety and comfort is driving the demand for body control and comfort systems in vehicles.

The in-vehicle segment is expected to dominate the automotive cybersecurity market during the forecast period. OEMs are trying to offer modern features in vehicles based on consumer demand. These new features create opportunities for hackers to perform cyber-attacks on vehicles. Thus, OEMs are focusing on getting customized cybersecurity solutions from the supply side that would create confidence among OEMs while selling or branding their vehicles. OEMs and automotive cybersecurity solution providers are currently working toward developing security solutions and are at an early stage of designing electronic content. Increasing the number of ECUs and increasing complexity of communication protocols to drive the market for the in-vehicle segment of automotive cybersecurity.

Asia Pacific is holding the largest share in the automotive cybersecurity market. Also, Asia Pacific is showing the highest growth rate among other regions. The Asia Pacific region comprises of some of the fastest-growing economies in the World. India, China are considered as developing economies. These countries are large in terms of populations hence are the potential market for the automotive industry.Asia Pacific has Japan and South Korea, which are among the most developed countries in the context of technology innovation and adoption for automotive. Government mandates related to vehicle safety, emissions, connectivity in these countries are applicable for mass-produced vehicles. Future vehicles in this region need to be fitted with advanced features. This helped the Asia Pacific to dominate the market for automotive cybersecurity. The automotive sector contributes heavily in the GDP of these countries. The government of these countries are also focusing on increasing share of the automotive sector in the national GDP.

The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in manufacturing and supply disruptions across the globe, due to which, the automobile industry in the every region has experienced a decline in demand with an uncertain recovery timeline. Additionally, OEMs have stopped production across their manufacturing facilities in different regions, which has resulted in a decline in production as well as sales. Automotive-related high-tech tests that companies were carrying out in the different region have also been suspended.

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs.

The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Company Type: Automotive Cybersecurity Solution Providers – 40%, OEMs–20%, Tier 1–20%,and Tier 2–20%,

By Designation: C-Level–50%, D Level–30%,and Others–20%

By Region: Europe –30%, Asia Pacific–25%, North America –25%, and RoW–20%

Single User License: US $ 4950

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=620741

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall automotive cybersecurity market. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition: Automotive Cybersecurity

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 1 Inclusions & Exclusions For The Automotive Cybersecurity Market

1.3 Market Scope

Figure 1 Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Package Size

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

Figure 2 Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Previous & Current Estimates

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 3 Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Research Design

Figure 4 Research Design Model

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

Figure 5 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods

2.3.2 Primary Participants

2.4 Factor Analysis

Figure 6 Factor Analysis: Automotive Cybersecurity Market

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Demand-Side Approach

Figure 7 Demand-Side Approach: Automotive Cybersecurity Market

2.5.2 Parent Market Tear Down Approach

Figure 8 Parent Market Tear Down Approach: Automotive Cybersecurity Market

2.5.3 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 9 Bottom-Up Approach: Automotive Cybersecurity Market

2.5.4 Top-Down Approach

Figure 10 Top-Down Approach: Automotive Cybersecurity Market

2.6 Market Breakdown

Figure 11 Data Triangulation

2.7 Assumptions/Considerations

2.8 Limitations

2.9 Risk Assessment

Figure 12 Risk Assessment For Automotive Cybersecurity Market

3 Executive Summary

Figure 13 Automotive Cybersecurity Market Outlook

Figure 14 Trends Impacting Customer’s Business In Automotive Cybersecurity Market

Figure 15 Key Players Operating In Automotive Cybersecurity Market, By Region

Figure 16 Automotive Cybersecurity Market Dynamics

Figure 17 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, By Region

Figure 18 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, By Application Type, 2020

Figure 19 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, By Vehicle Type, 2020

3.1 Covid-19 Impact On Automotive Cybersecurity Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview Of The Automotive Cybersecurity Market

Figure 20 Increasing Number Of Connected Vehicle Is Expected To Drive The Automotive Cybersecurity Market

4.2 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, By Region

Figure 21 Asia Pacific Projected To Grow At The Highest Rate During Forecast Period

4.3 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, By Application Type

Figure 22 Body Control & Comfort Segment Projected To Lead Automotive Cybersecurity Market During Forecast Period

4.4 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, By Offering

Figure 23 Software Segment Is Estimated To Dominate The Market For Automotive Cybersecurity In 2020

4.5 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, By Form Type

Figure 24 External Cloud Services Segment Projected To Grow At A Higher Rate As Compared To In-Vehicle Segment From 2020 To 2025

4.6 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type

Figure 25 Wireless Network Security Segment Expected To Grow At The Highest Rate During Forecast Period

4.7 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, By Vehicle Type

Figure 26 Passenger Vehicles Segment To Dominate The Automotive Cybersecurity Market From 2020 To 2025

4.8 Automotive Cybersecurity Market, By Electric Vehicle Application Type

Figure 27 Charging Management Segment Projected To Grow At The Highest Rate During Forecast Period

and more…