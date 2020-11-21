Meat Starter Cultures Market Report- Growth Tactics, Future Strategies, Competitive Outlook and Forecast | Chr. Hansen, DSM, Kerry

According to ReportsnReports, the global meat starter cultures market size is estimated to be valued at USD 62 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 76 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9%.

Meat Starter Cultures Market report segments the meat starter cultures market on the basis of application, microorganism, composition, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the meat starter cultures market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Leading players profiled in Meat Starter Cultures Market report include the following:

Chr. Hansen (Denmark)

DSM (Netherlands)

Kerry (Ireland)

DuPont (US)

Frutarom (Israel)

Galactic (Belgium)

Lallemand (Canada)

Proquiga (Spain)

Westcombe (UK)

Biochem SRL (Italy)

RAPS GmbH (Germany)

DnR Sausages Supplies (Canada)

Sacco System (Italy)

Canada Compound (Canada)

Biovitec (France)

Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria)

Meat Cracks (Germany)

THT S.A. (Belgium)

Stuffers Supply Co. (Canada)

MicroTec GmbH (Germany)

Codex-Ing Biotech (US)

The multi-strain mix segment of the meat starter cultures is dominating the market. Multi-strain mixes have been a mixture of strains in which the identity of component strains is mostly unknown, and their composition varies according to the subculture. These cultures comprise strain mixtures consisting of various bacteria/yeasts. Each strain in these products offers different functions and inhibits the growth of other detrimental microorganisms, thereby augmenting the meat product’s shelf-life. Multi-strain mixes are used in known concentrations to promote and conduct fermentation in meat products.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the rise in demand for convenience & processed meat products with higher shelf-life, along with the growing demand for clean-label organic meat products, leading to increased demand for meat starter cultures in the region. With a few key players such as DuPont (US), Lallemand (Canada), Canada Compound (Canada), and Codex-ing (US) in the North American region, there has been a robust development in terms of technological advancements for the usage of meat starter cultures.

Meat Starter Cultures Market is driven primarily by factors such as increasing consumption of processed meat with higher shelf-life. North America is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. North American countries, especially US, have emerged as leading destinations, as major companies are investing in these countries. The major restraints in the growth of the meat starter cultures market is the stringent regulations for the usage of meat starter cultures and concerns over the quality of meat starter cultures used in meat products.

