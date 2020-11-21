Cyber Insurance Market Report- Growth Analysis With Key Trends Of Top Companies | SecurityScorecard, Cyber Indemnity Solutions

The global cyber insurance market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2020 to USD 20.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

ReportsnReports added Latest Cyber Insurance Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Cyber Insurance Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Cyber Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3766520

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

BitSight (US), Prevalent (US), RedSeal (US), SecurityScorecard (US), Cyber Indemnity Solutions (Australia), Cisco (US), UpGuard (US), Microsoft (US), Check Point (US), AttackIQ (US), SentinelOne (US), Broadcom (US), Accenture (Ireland), Kenna Security (US), Cylance (US), FireEye (US), CyberArk (US), CYE (Israel), SecurIT360 (US), and Founder Shield (US). The insurance vendors covered in the cyber insurance market are Allianz (Germany), AIG (US), Aon (UK), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (US), Travelers Insurance (US), AXA XL (US), AXIS Capital (Bermuda), Beazley (UK), Chubb (Switzerland), CNA Financial (US), Fairfax Financial (Canada), Liberty Mutual (US), Lloyd’s of London (UK), Lockton (US), Munich Re Group (Germany), and Sompo International (Bermuda). The startup vendors covered in the cyber insurance market are At-Bay (US), Cybernance (US), CyberCube (US), Coalition (US), Arceo.ai (US), Kovrr (Israel), Sayata Labs (Israel), Zeguro (US), RiskSense (US), Cyence (US), SafeBreach (US), and Cronus Cyber Technologies (Israel).

The market study covers the cyber insurance market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, including application, service model, security type, organization size, vertical, and region. The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Cyber risk insurance or cyber liability insurance coverage helps an organization cover the cost to recover from a data breach, virus, or other cyber-attacks. Cyber liability insurance covers expenses related to first parties and also third-party claims. The cyber insurance policy covers some reimbursable expenses such as investigation, business losses, lawsuits and extortion, and privacy and notification. The growing sophistication of cyber-attacks and stringent regulatory mandates persuade enterprises to proactively adopt cyber insurance solutions. Cyber liability coverage policies can assist insurers to offer first party and third part cyber coverage to prevent from the post effects of a security breach that could result in critical business losses.

Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as Australia and New Zealand, China, Singapore, and Japan, with developed security infrastructure. Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at laudable pace to cater to their large customer base. SMEs are rapidly adopting cyber insurance solutions to manage their enterprise data. Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.

Single User License: US $ 5650

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3766520

Key Benefits of Buying the Report-

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the global cyber insurance market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. Moreover, the report will provide insights for stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Factors Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2018–2020

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Cyber Insurance Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue From Solutions/Services And Insurance Of Cyber Insurance Vendors

Figure 8 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 2, Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue From All Solutions, Services, And Insurance Policy Of Cyber Insurance Vendors

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 3, Top Down (Demand Side): Share Of Cyber Insurance In Overall Information Technology Market

2.4 Implication Of Covid-19 On Cyber Insurance Market

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Covid-19 Market

2.4.1 Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic

2.5 Market Forecast

Table 2 Factor Analysis

2.6 Competitive Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 11 Competitive Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 12 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.8 Assumptions For The Study

2.9 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 13 Number Of Cyber Attack Events, 2018 Vs 2019 Vs 2020

Figure 14 Type Of Data Lost During Data Breach

3.1 Cyber Insurance Coverage

Figure 15 Distribution Of Cyberattack Events, Q1 2020

3.2 Cyber Insurance Claims

Figure 16 Cause Of For Cyber Losses Covered By Cyber Insurance

Figure 17 Global Cyber Insurance Market To Witness High Growth During Forecast Period

Figure 18 Market To Witness Moderate Growth During Covid-19 Period

Figure 19 Segments With High Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Figure 20 Market: Regional Snapshot

Figure 21 Geographic Distribution Of Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Cyber Insurance Market

Figure 22 Increasing Cyber And Ransomware Attacks To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Market, By Component, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 23 Solutions Segment To Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

4.3 Market, By Solution, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 24 Cyber Insurance Analytics Platforms Segment To Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.4 Market, By Service, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 25 Security Awareness Training Segment To Account For Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.5 Market, By Insurance Coverage, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 26 Cyber Liability Segment To Lead Cyber Insurance Market In 2020

4.6 Market, By Insurance Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 27 Standalone Segment To Lead Market In 2020

4.7 Market, By Organization Size, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 28 Large Enterprises Segment To Lead Market In 2020

4.8 Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 29 Insurance Provider Segment To Lead Market During Forecast Period

4.9 Market, By Technology Provider, 2020–2025

Figure 30 Insurance Companies Segment To Hold Largest Share During Forecast Period

4.10 Market, By Insurance Provider, 2020–2025

Figure 31 Healthcare And Life Sciences Segment To Hold Largest Share In 2020

4.11 Market Investment Scenario

Figure 32 Asia Pacific To Emerge As Best Market For Investments During Forecast Period

and more…