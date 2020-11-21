Service Delivery Automation Market May Set New Growth Story |IBM, CA Technologies, Automation Anywhere

Latest Research Study on Service Delivery Automation Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Service Delivery Automation Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Service Delivery Automation. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

IBM Corporation (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Automation Anywhere, Inc. (United States), Blue Prism Ltd. (United Kingdom), UiPath (Romania), Accenture (Ireland), Xerox (XAI) Corporation (United States), Celaton Ltd. (U.K.), Exilant Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), IPsoft Pvt. Ltd. (India) and BMC Software Inc. (United States)

Service Delivery Automation (SDA) refers to the automation of human actions by technology in an IT or business process. SDA has an ability to supplement legacy technologies with automated technologies that can streamline business process and minimalize disruption. Market players are focusing on technological developments. For instance, BMC Software Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Automation Anywhere, robotic process automation (RPA) provider to include RPA across service desk processes to extend the BMC Helix cognitive automation’s capabilities. Further, the emergence of artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, and others to improve service delivery automation process driving the demand for service delivery automation.

Market Drivers

Rising Need for Replacing Manpower with Automated Solutions to Deliver Quality Services

Emergence of ERP and Shared Device Concepts in Service Delivery Automation

Technological Advancement in Process Analytics

Market Trend

Emphasizing On Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing For Service Delivery Automation

Increasing Demand for Robotic-Enabled Delivery Automation Services

Restraints

High Initial Implementation Cost of Service Delivery Automation

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology

Opportunities

Rise in Demand for Modern Business Process Management

Increasing Demand for Service Delivery Automation from Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Challenges

Lack of Awareness regarding Service Delivery Automation in Emerging Countries

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (IT Process Automation (Infrastructure Automation Application Lifecycle Automation), Business Process Automation (Generic Automation, Process Specific Automation, Industry Specific Automation)), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT, Telecommunication & Media, Travel, Hospitality & Transportation, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others)

Finally, Service Delivery Automation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Service Delivery Automation Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



