Linseed Seeds Market May Set New Growth Story |Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, Johnson Seeds

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (United States), Cargill (United States), Johnson Seeds Ltd. (United Kingdom), Linwoods Health Foods (Ireland), AgMotion (United States), Bioriginal Food & Science Corp (Canada), CanMar Foods Ltd (Canada), Sunnyville Farms Ltd (Canada), Dicks' Seed, LLC (United States), Grain Millers, Inc. (United States), Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC. (United States), Healthy Oilseeds (United States) and Simosis International (India)

Linseed, also called flaxseed, is well known for its various nutritional benefits such as dietary fibre, zinc, magnesium, vitamin B1 and essential fatty acids. Of late, consumers are extremely health-conscious which pushes up the linseed market. This, in turn, a greater consumption of linseed across the world in the upcoming years. Growing usage in animal feed and for industrial uses and the fact that linseeds are a cheaper alternative to chia seeds and quinoa seeds are one of the driving agents in the growth of the very market.

Market Drivers

Growing Consumer Preference for Healthy Diets and Increasing Usage in Animal Feed

The Popularity of Super Ingredients has Surged Significantly

Market Trend

Adoption of Advanced Technology to Introduce Innovative Food Products by Key Market Players

Adoption of Certified Seed is the Best Way to Reduce the Presence of Triffid in the Crop

Restraints

Surging Risks of Side Effects of Flaxseed Consumption and the High Susceptibility of the Crop to Pests

Opportunities

Increasing Fascination towards Organic Food Products Globally

Rising Usage of Linseed in Manufacturing of Breads, Crackers, Energy Bars, Cereals and Snacks

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Whole Flaxseed, Roasted Flaxseed, Milled Flaxseed), Application (Food Industry, Animal Feed, Industrial Uses), Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Distributor), Nature Type (Conventional, Organic), Color Type (Brown Flaxseed, Golden Flaxseed)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Linseed Seeds Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



