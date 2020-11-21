Formwork Market to Witness Stunning Growth |PERI GmbH Manufacturers, Doka, ULMA Construction

Latest Research Study on Formwork Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Formwork Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Formwork. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

PERI GmbH Manufacturers (Germany), Doka USA, Ltd. (United States), ULMA Construction (Italy), Acrow Ltd. designs (New Zealand), NOE-Schaltechnik Georg Meyer-Keller GmbH (Germany), Faresin Industries (Italy), MFE Formwork Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Wall-Ties & Forms, Inc. (United States)

Formwork are refer to permanent or temporary molds of timber & plywood, aluminum and steel use to support fresh concrete in initial stage when it is generally viscous. Proper building of formworks decides strength, surface finish and size of the final concrete structures. and Increasing construction infrastructure in key economies, rising application in buildings, transportation and industrial facilities, growing demand of aluminum formwork as they are lightweight are the key factor growing formwork market.

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand in Construction Industry

Reduction in Cost and Time for Construction Projects

Increasing Demand of Building Information Modelling Techniques

Market Trends

Growing Usage of Aluminum Formwork

Roadblocks

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Swelling Demand of Timber and plywood Formwork

Rising Application in both Residential and Commercial Sector

Innovations in Engineered Formwork

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Type (Traditional timber formwork, Engineered Formwork System, Re-usable plastic formwork, Flexible formwork, Stay-In-Place structural formwork, Others), Application (Buildings, Transportation, Industrial Facilities, Others), Material (Timber & Plywood, Aluminum, Steel, Others), Slab Formwork (Timber Beam Slab Formwork, Metal Beam Slab Formwork, Modular Slab Formwork, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Formwork Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



